Gemma Collins shows off three stone weight loss in the most extra floor-length gown The TOWIE star looked sensational

Looking every inch the Hollywood starlet, Gemma Collins just debuted the most extra floor-length gown for Christmas – and we can't take our eyes off of her. Dazzling in a pink sequin evening dress from her collection, the former TOWIE star's latest look certainly showed off her impressive three stone weight loss.

Gemma's shimmering gown is perfect for Christmas

Pairing her sequin-embellished gown with matching pink feathered heels, Gemma gave off major mermaid vibes, wearing her blonde hair down in a crimped style. As for her makeup, the TV star opted for a smokey eye complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss – so glam!

Taking to Instagram, she wrote:

"Shine like a STAR. Wearing my collection. I'm getting excited for Christmas. 92 DAYS!"

Clearly impressing her 2million Instagram followers, Gemma was immediately showered with praise. "Absolutely fabulous Gemma," wrote one. "Wow you look amazing Gemma. Love this dress," added another.

Gemma is wearing the Sienna dress from her collection, which retails at £140 online.

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began

The fashionista has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

"It's no secret that I had skinny jabs in lockdown," she told The Sun. "But now things are easing and we can travel again, it's nice to be able to travel feeling more confident."

In a separate interview, Gemma told the outlet that she had also booked herself in for a breast reduction, saying: "I can't wait to get rid of these boobs, they're massive and look ridiculous. I have never looked better than I do now and I've never felt so good. I know there are so many people out there who love big boobs and pay for surgeons to give them big boobs but I want them smaller."