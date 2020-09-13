We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Victoria Beckham has already got her winter wardrobe sorted after she revealed her favourite knee-high boots come in four different colours – but they're already selling out.

"One of my favourite styles this season, the Valentina boots," the fashion designer captioned a video on her Instagram Stories as she unveiled her new Autumn/Winter 2020 collection. After showing off the tan, yellow, black and green colourways, Victoria went on to reveal how she would style them.

Modelling the shoes in her walk-in wardrobe, VB opted for the mint hue paired with a colour-clashing purple midi skirt, cream blouse and brown checked blazer – all from her own label, of course! Costing £1,090, the pull-on leather boots feature a contrasting trim to create a modern twist on a classic design.

However, fans were divided over the bold colour combination! After she shared a video of herself rocking the same outfit last week, one fan commented, "What a gorgeous outfit", while personal trainer to the stars Tracy Anderson enthused: "The jacket! The skirt! Those BOOTS!!!!!! You have THE way with colors!".

Others were unconvinced by her latest fashion choice. One wrote: "In my opinion, colors do not mix, and long boots and long skirts are not a beautiful idea, green and purple? I think it would be better if it was yellow instead of green its just my opinion."

The Valentina boots will make a great addition to Victoria's collection of winter boots. The former Spice Girls star's picks for last year included the open-toed, over-the-knee 'Jasmin' boots, which are available in three colours, as well as chunky black biker boots.

The latter was a surprising style choice that she showed off during her eldest son Brooklyn's 21st birthday party in March, paired with matching skin-tight PVC-look trousers and a simple white blouse.

