Victoria Beckham's favourite winter boots are more colourful than we imagined

The fashion designer is loving bold colours

Nichola Murphy

Victoria Beckham has already got her winter wardrobe sorted after she revealed her favourite knee-high boots come in four different colours – but they're already selling out.

"One of my favourite styles this season, the Valentina boots," the fashion designer captioned a video on her Instagram Stories as she unveiled her new Autumn/Winter 2020 collection. After showing off the tan, yellow, black and green colourways, Victoria went on to reveal how she would style them.

Valentina leather boots, £1,090, Victoria Beckham

Modelling the shoes in her walk-in wardrobe, VB opted for the mint hue paired with a colour-clashing purple midi skirt, cream blouse and brown checked blazer – all from her own label, of course! Costing £1,090, the pull-on leather boots feature a contrasting trim to create a modern twist on a classic design.

However, fans were divided over the bold colour combination! After she shared a video of herself rocking the same outfit last week, one fan commented, "What a gorgeous outfit", while personal trainer to the stars Tracy Anderson enthused: "The jacket! The skirt! Those BOOTS!!!!!! You have THE way with colors!". 

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her go-to autumn look

Others were unconvinced by her latest fashion choice. One wrote: "In my opinion, colors do not mix, and long boots and long skirts are not a beautiful idea, green and purple? I think it would be better if it was yellow instead of green its just my opinion."

The Valentina boots will make a great addition to Victoria's collection of winter boots. The former Spice Girls star's picks for last year included the open-toed, over-the-knee 'Jasmin' boots, which are available in three colours, as well as chunky black biker boots.

The latter was a surprising style choice that she showed off during her eldest son Brooklyn's 21st birthday party in March, paired with matching skin-tight PVC-look trousers and a simple white blouse. 

