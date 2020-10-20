Gemma Collins might be the queen of lockdown glamour, but the Diva Forever star proved she can't resist a bargain outfit, just like the rest of us. The TOWIE favourite took to her Instagram account to show off her latest look – and you won't believe it's from a supermarket!

The 39-year-old reality star showed off her three-stone weight loss in a vibrant red top and skinny jeans, highlighting the results of her transformation in her figure-hugging attire.

The Essex based star wowed in a simple red top with on-trend puff sleeves and a square neckline, perfectly set off with a pair of blue fitted jeans.

Gemma Collins showed off her weight loss on Instagram

She captioned the snap: "Huns, I’m all about the knitwear & nail coordination Popped into Tesco for some milk, came out wearing head to toe @fandfclothing AD".

Her fans were amazed at her affordable F&F outfit, with one sharing, "omg I actually love this top and Tesco!!!!", and another posting, "Love that jumper, I need to go and buy milk ". Others were floored by her weight loss, with a third fan sharing, " You look amazing gemma, well done on ur weight loss x".

The Diva Forever star posed in another casual look

Gemma has reportedly lost three stone since lockdown began, however, she sparked controversy after admitting that she had been using Skinny Jab injections to help shed the pounds.

The star recently discussed her style inspiration as she prepares to turn 40, insisting she just keeps getting better with age.

Gemma has cited Jennifer Lopez as her style icon

She told The Sun: "I would like a boob uplift, don't get me wrong. You know, the world is my oyster. And J.Lo, she's my inspiration. She's absolutely incredible.

"So, if J.Lo can do it, then the GC can do it. The older I get honey, the better I become. I like the thought of turning 40 because I'm more mentally aware now, I've experienced so much more and I've got life experience."

