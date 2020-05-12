This H&M dupe of Adele's ultra-flattering birthday dress is selling out fast

Adele wowed us all with her incredible birthday outfit earlier in May, as she updated fans with a gorgeous photo to mark her 32nd birthday. Unsurprisingly, her beautiful balloon sleeve Elzinga dress quickly sold out, though with a price tag of £595 it was a stretch for many of her fans. Luckily, there's plenty of more affordable dupes on the high street to shop - but they're selling out quickly.

Adele looked beautiful in her birthday LBD

Our top pick is H&M's gorgeous version, which has a less dramatic sleeve but has the same fitted bodice and similar high neckline. At £34.99, we reckon it's the ideal lockdown party dress! Made in a linen blend, it's great for warmer weather too.

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

Linen-blend dress, £34.99, H&M

ASOS also stock a statement dress which really gives the wow factor like Adele - check out those incredible sleeves! With a more strapless look, it's slightly different to the Someone Like You singer's choice, but it would still look ultra-gorgeous with simple accessories.

Puff sleeve mini dress, £85, ASOS

Our final option is this gorgeous mini number from Missguided - it's pretty similar to Adele's, right? Plus it's currently reduced from £22 to just £17.60, but it's selling out fast!

Black puff sleeve mini dress, £17.60, Missguided

The star's new picture has sparked plenty of discussion online, with many commenting on her significant weight loss while others have expressed frustration at the attention towards her figure.

MORE: New Balance trainers soar in popularity thanks to Kate Middleton

Captioning her smiling photo, Adele wrote: "Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you're all staying safe and sane during this crazy time. I'd like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. 2020 okay bye thanks x."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.