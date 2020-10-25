We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode may be fabulous chefs, but when it comes to celebrating special occasions such as their wedding anniversary, they leave the cooking to someone else.

The couple, who have been married for one year, marked the occasion with a romantic meal out, and Lisa ensured she dressed to impress in a stunning pink frock.

At first glance, the former Eastenders actress' outfit appears to be a summery ensemble with puff sleeves and a floaty midi silhouette, but it actually comes in warmer corduroy material.

Posing for a photo in the doorway of their rustic bedroom, she wrote: "Out for anniversary dinner wearing my oh so pretty @wyselondon dress #gifted."

Known as the 'Isobel' dress, it costs £280 and is unfortunately no longer in stock. However, fans of the design can still get their hands on the Wyse London frock in mid-December when it is expected to become available to buy. Just in time for Christmas!

If the thought of waiting that long to copy Lisa's look doesn't appeal then Free People has an ultra-comfortable alternative in the same pretty hue, while John Lewis is selling a corduroy shirt dress in a rich red colour.

The celebrity chef looked stunning in her corduroy frock

Lisa paired her look with brown slouchy boots and styled her blonde hair in loose curls – a look that quickly earnt praise from her followers.

"Love your dress," one wrote, while a second remarked: "You look stunning Lisa!! Enjoy your anniversary dinner." A third commented: "Gorgeous that colour really suits you."

Shop the look:

Pink cord dress, £158, Free People

Lisa and John, who co-host ITV's cooking show John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, got engaged at the end of 2018, and they tied the knot on 24 October the following year.

For their beautiful autumnal ceremony at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire, the actress wore a gorgeous ivory fitted dress with cap-sleeve lace bodice.

Lisa and John met on Celebrity Masterchef in 2010

However, later in the day at the reception, she removed the bodice overlay to reveal the elegant gown underneath, which featured spaghetti straps and a gathered waistband.

Six months later, Lisa rewore her wedding outfit to cook lunch and do the housework!

