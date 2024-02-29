Mother's Day Beauty Boxes are a thing this year: Should you pick M&S, Boots, Look Fantastic or John Lewis?

As someone who writes about beauty advent calendars from September until December every year, it's nice to have a break, but wait, hold up, Beauty Boxes? Are they the new advent calendars?!

Granted, Beauty Boxes may not be new in the world of beauty gifting, but Mother's Day Beauty Boxes are definitely picking up steam this year as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Boots and LookFantastic are all fighting for your money. But which one is worth spending the money on? Let's analyse them all shall we?

How I chose the best Mother's Day Beauty Boxes

Value for money: I can't tell you what you can and can't afford, but I can tell you if I think it's worth spending money on. Ultimately, you want a gift that's worth giving.

Marks & Spencer Mother's Day Beauty Box

Inside you'll find Floral Street Wonderland Peony - 10ml Alpha-H Liquid Gold - 100ml L’Occitane Cherry Blossom Shower Gel - 250ml Nails inc. Bond Street Passage - 14ml Neom Calming Hand Balm - 30ml Formula Sleep Cream - 15ml Elizabeth Arden Retinol Capsules - Pack of 6 £30 AT MARKS & SPENCER

Ok, so as an advent calendar expert, I'm using my skills to judge these boxes. So, the big question! Is the Marks & Spencer Beauty Box worth it? Well, there are four full-size products and three mini products, I think this is expected, in regards to the price. The brands are all household names that your mum will likely be familiar with and the box is aesthetically pleasing to look at which is important when you're gifting something to someone. I'm a big fan of Floral Street and the Wonderland Peony perfume is gorgeous. I use L'Occitane shower gel, and while I've not tried the Cherry Blossom scent, I imagine it would be delightful. The most impressive in the line-up would have to be Elizabeth Arden's Retinol Capsules. If your mum does her own manicure, I'm sure she'll love Nails inc's Bond Street Passage polish and Neom's Calming Hand Balm to soothe dry skin.

Do I rate it?

Yes, I think it's a really good beauty box, and I think it's affordable and looks pretty to open. I would have liked to have seen another makeup product inside, maybe a lip gloss or an eyeshadow stick or a mascara but the idea of a 'pampering' gift makes sense.

Boots Mother's Day Beauty Box

Inside you'll find Arkive All Day Extra Shampoo - 60ml Arkive All Day Extra Conditioner - 60ml KVD Dazzle Stick - Hail Surge 3.5g - FULL SIZE Emma Hardie Moringa Balm - 15ml Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream - 7ml Paco Rabanne Lady Million Fragrance Mini - 5ml Liz Earle Superskin Microdermabrasion Polish - 75ml - FULL SIZE Rituals The Ritual Of Sakura Body Scrub - 125g - FULL SIZE IT Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream - 7ml REN Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum - 200ml - FULL SIZE Sol De Janeiro Beija Flor Cream - 25ml No7 HydraLuminous Lip Balm - Nude 2.8g - FULL SIZE No7 Flawless Finish Loose Powder - 13g - FULL SIZE No7 Stay Perfect Ultra Mascara Brown - 7ml - FULL SIZE Philip Kingsley Elasticizer - 40ml Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream - 15ml Laura Mercier Setting Spray - 100ml - FULL SIZE Bumble & Bumble Bond Building Repair Styling Cream - 15ml £45 AT BOOTS

Moving on to Boots, and this beauty box is called 'We Appreciate You Always' and it's more expensive than Marks & Spencer, priced at £45 and it's worth £259.13. You get 18 products inside, so let's judge the products. There are eight full-size products inside, and it's packed full of wonderful skincare, hair care, body care and make up; perfect for Mothers Day. I'm mostly impressed with all the well-known brand names - that would definitely impress mum on Mothering Sunday. You've got the likes of Liz Earle, Rituals, Elemis, No7, Sol De Janeiro and lots more. I'm mostly impressed with the Laura Mercier Setting Spray that's full size, that alone is worth £35.

By the way, this is only available online, you won't find it in store.

Do I rate it?

If you're looking to spend no more than £50 on a beauty gift, this one is good value for money. I think the 'We' in the title of the box could be changed next year (the only-childs of this world might not go for this!), but overall, I think it has some great brands inside and really strong full-size products.

John Lewis The Mother's Day Beauty Box

Inside you'll find Floral Street Wonderland Peony Eau de Parfum, Full Size, 10ml Issey Miyake L'Eau de Issey Pivoine Eau de Toilette Intense, 10ml Carolina Herrera Fabulous Kiss Lipstick Sheer, 171 Rosy Date, 1g Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Mascara, 01 Black, 2ml Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour, Rosegold Shiseido Vital Perfection Concentrated Supreme Cream, 15ml Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream, 8ml Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser, 30ml Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate, 7ml Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour® Cream Intensive Moisturising Hand Treatment, Full Size. £45 AT JOHN LEWIS

The John Lewis Mother's Day Beauty Box could be considered a little plain, looks wise. But you should never judge a book by its cover as it's filled with some real goodies. You've got luxurious skincare products, fragrances and on-the-money makeup products, and it's obvious that they've been thoughtfully picked to pamper and uplift the special woman in your life. An assortment of 10 deluxe and full-size icons, which includes full-size favourites from Elizabeth Arden and Floral Street. Are there enough full size products in this box? Maybe not in comparison to the others, but the discover size products are very good quality.

Do I rate it?

I think a lot of mums will be familiar with the products inside this box. Does it have the wow factor? I'm not sure, but the contents are really good and that's all that matters.

LOOKFANTASTIC Mother's Day Beauty Box

Inside you'll find Color Wow Dream Cocktail Carb-Infused Leave-in Treatment 200ml (full-size) Rituals The Ritual Of Sakura Body Cream 220ml (full-size) Bobbi Brown Smokey Eye Mascara 3ml (deluxe size) LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask - Berry (Original) 8g (deluxe size) MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Hydrating Face Mask (full-size) Floral Street Arizona Bloom Eau de Parfum 10ml (deluxe size) Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Eye Concentrate 10ml (deluxe size) NUDESTIX Intense Matte Lip and Cheek Pencil in shade Sunkissed Pink 2.8g (full-size) Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Roller Ball 10ml (full-size) Noughty To The Rescue Shampoo and Conditioner Duo 75ml each (deluxe size) £40 AT LOOK FANTASTIC

Phew! £60, this is a biggie when it comes to price, but it's worth noting that the LOOKFANTASTIC Mother's Day Beauty Box is worth over £200. You can get £10 off it if you subscribe to its beauty box service, aptly named The Box. The perfect gift for beauty lovers has 11 everyday essentials inside and five of them are full sized, with the rest being 'deluxe' size. I think the brands are strong with the likes of Bobbi Brown, Rituals, Shiseido, and Color Wow. But there are a couple of brands your mum might not be as familiar with - this isn't necessarily a bad thing as it's always good to discover new brands. I would say this is more of a show-piece to open, but for £60 you'd expect that to be the case.

Do I rate it?

Yes, it's a real showstopper for a gift, and you want your mum to say 'ooh' and 'ahhh' - it's worth a lot of money but before parting with your money, you should ask yourself whether your mum will use everything inside. If the answer is yes, it's worth it.