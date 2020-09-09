We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly stunned fans after sharing a gorgeous photo of herself in a bikini on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old looked phenomenal in a plunging pink snakeskin-patterned bikini top, adding a retro vibe to her look by wearing her hair in cute space buns.

Captioning the post, the makeup-free star wrote: "Sun baby bug." Needless to say, her followers were quick to compliment her on another winning photo.

"Pure beauty," gushed one. "You look stunning," added another. A third wrote: "Breathtakingly beautiful." And a fourth said: "Thank you for being a beautiful soul."

Holly Ramsay looked gorgeous in her makeup-free photo

It's not the first time Holly has wowed fans in a bikini. Back in July, the model showed off her incredible figure in a green snake-print top and matching briefs for an impromptu back garden photoshoot.

The TV chef's daughter is signed to modelling agency Established Models and has previously shared some stunning headshots of herself on social media. She is currently studying Fashion Design at university with the aim of seeing her work on the catwalk.

Holly often shares bikini photos

Gordon previously told The Telegraph that Holly would like to pursue a career in the fashion industry, having previously joined him at David Beckham's Kent & Curwen fashion show. She was also spotted with her mum Tana at Victoria Beckham's fashion show in 2019.

Gordon spoke of how he is teaching his children to carve out a path to success, telling the publication: "They've all got jobs, they've all taken care of animals, they've all got housework. There's a rota. They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money."

Gordon and Tana are also parents to Meghan, 22, Holly's twin brother Jack, Tilly, 18, and little Oscar. The family usually splits their time between their London and Los Angeles homes and are currently living between their Battersea home and their Cornwall holiday home.

