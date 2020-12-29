Chrissy Teigen dances up a storm in leggy swimsuit - and the fan reaction is amazing The star is enjoying a yacht trip with her family

Chrissy Teigen has shared another glimpse at her luxurious family trip to St. Barts - and it looks like she's having the best time!

The star looked gorgeous in her floral pastel swimsuit, which she danced in during a short video clip she shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley dazzles in low-cut gown for her family holiday party

Skipping into the frame, she happily sings "Good Morning," to the camera and rocks her dance moves, prompting plenty of fans to react to her insatiable energy.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Chrissy dances in her chic swimsuit

One wrote: "Me after my first two espressos!!", while another joked: "Mood after a fresh bikini wax..."

Others commented on how much they loved seeing Chrissy looking so carefree, with one writing: "Love seeing Chrissy smile," and another adding: "So glad you're smiling again!!"

MORE: Kelly Ripa displays toned figure in plunging sparkly top

The star and her husband John Legend are currently enjoying a break away on a luxurious yacht, with their two young children Luna and Miles and close friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal.

The family are enjoying a gorgeous holiday

The group celebrated John's 42nd birthday on Monday evening with a fun math competition, complete with buzzers, name tags and uniforms - and Chrissy sharing presenter-style clips via her Instagram Story!

MORE: Carol Vorderman just celebrated her 60th birthday with the most gorgeous bikini snap

It's thought that the group will also celebrate New Year's Eve during their vacation, which has seen Chrissy rock a number of other gorgeous swimsuits on Instagram.

John celebrated his 42nd birthday with a math competition!

In a moving post before Christmas, the star opened up to fans about how she still has a baby bump three months after her heartbreaking miscarriage of her son Jack.

She wrote: "This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I'm no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.

John also shared a gorgeous family snap on Instagram

"And I have no idea why I still have this bump, honestly. It's frustrating. But I'm proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways. I love being pregnant, so so much, and I'm sad I never will be again."

Chrissy added: "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys."