Alex Scott sizzles in red-hot dress with plunging neckline

Alex Scott is known for her incredible fashion looks and the Football Focus presenter blew fans away on Tuesday when she stepped out to host Sports Personality of the Year alongside Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan.

Stepping out in an incredible outfit, Alex completely stole the show in a dazzling red-hot dress that featured a plunging neckline that stretched all the way down to her midriff. Posing up a storm on the red carpet, the 39-year-old showed off the curve-hugging item that also featured a daring thigh-high slit as she posed with her co-hosts.

© Mike Marsland Alex looked gorgeous in the ravishing look

Clare and Gabby weren't to be outdone with the duo basically pairing with their outfits, both opting for sparkling jackets paired with black trousers, Gabby went with an all-black ensemble, while Clare styled out one in royal blue.

On her Instagram Stories, Alex wasn't giving anything away with what her look might be, sharing photos from the rehearsals in which the former footballer wore a simple black outfit, while also hiding the dress away as her hair and makeup team prepared her for the sporting event.

© Dominic Lipinski The star hosted alongside Gabby Logan and Clare Balding

Although Alex never scooped the award herself, she has been a presenter for the Awards since 2020. This year, the nominees are cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey and I'm a Celeb star Frankie Dettori, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory McIlroy.

Earlier this month, the former Strictly contestant turned heads when she headed out for An Evening with Kylie Minogue, wowing in a black velvet two-piece suit with satin lapels. The star also wore a plunging black bodysuit underneath, which she teamed with a pair of silhouette-lengthening pointed-toe heels.

WATCH: Relive Alex Scott's barely-there dress in major fashion moment

The presenter kept accessories to a minimum, deciding to opt out of taking a bag. She added a statement gold ring and a pair of double hoop earrings in the same metallic hue.

Alex's hair and makeup were equally understated but totally chic. The former Arsenal footballer wore her brunette locks in a low slick bun with a middle part. For makeup, she went for a 90s dark nude lip and a wing liner which extended into her inner corner for a cat-eye look.

© Matt McNulty The star is known for her incredible fashion taste

Speaking to Reiss about her style choices, Alex explained: "I would say that my style is constantly evolving as I like to experiment. Sometimes it is a challenge as I’m across a lot of different shows that have very different feelings."

Some are more glam, some are more laid back, some I want to add my own style to the show, even though it might have had a certain feel for years and years - I want to bring my own personality. My style is a challenge in my working life sometimes, but a challenge that I choose to accept and enjoy."

Alex is a former Lioness

On how she chooses what to wear, she added: "To be brutally honest, sometimes it's my mood. Sometimes I just want an easier option. Sometimes I'm feeling happy and confident in myself, so I would choose more colours."

WOW: Alex Scott swapped stunning outfits during Children in Need - and no one noticed

SEE: Alex Scott debuts major hair transformation in must-see photos