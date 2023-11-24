Alex Scott nails power dressing in waist-cinching suit dress and sheer stockings

Alex Scott stepped out for her second glittering evening of the week and we love this look even more than the first, if that is even possible.

The BBC Sport presenter, 39, arrived at this year's British Vogue's Forces For Change party showing everyone how power dressing for autumn/winter should be done. Alex was seen wearing a floor-length double-breasted suit dress in a crisp white shade. The covered buttons down the front of the dress went down the dress below the waist where the dress came into a deep thigh-split.

The white number also featured a boxy blazer-style padded shoulder and a V-neckline. The former England footballer upped the ante with a pair of sheer black hold-up stockings and a pair of black patent pointed-toe heels.

© Getty Alex Scott attended British Vogue's 2023 Forces For Change Party at The MAINE Mayfair

The former Arsenal star kept accessories to a minimum. She wore a simple silver diamanté ring with matching sparkly earrings. Alex's makeup exuded old Hollywood glamour. She went for a 50s-inspired red matte lip and a matte cut-crease eyeshadow look with a winged liner that Marilyn Monroe would be proud of. Her long brunette locks were worn in a straight slick style that worked with the elongated silhouette of the straight-cut long dress.

The presenter was seen alongside the Grammy Award-winning singer Jess Glynne. It has been reported that Alex and Jess are in a relationship. This is the first time they have stepped onto the red carpet together.

© Getty Alex Scott was accompanied by Jess Glynne

Jess looked super cool, also opting for an edgy take on a power suit. The 'I'll Be There' singer, 34, wore a boxy oversized black blazer with satin lapels with a pair of matching oversized black trousers. Underneath Jess was seen in a crisp white shirt done up to the sharp collar and added an undone black satin bow tie slung around her neck.

© Getty Alex Scott rocked hold-up stockings under the dress

The 'Rather Be' singer added a touch of grungy glam with her makeup and accessories. She wore a pair of drop earrings made of three black discs that reached her collar and added a smudgy black smokey eye. The finishing touches came in the form of tying her curly auburn locks into a slick updo and adding a pair of pointed-toe black heels. Her look coordinated with Alex's perfectly.

© Getty Alex Scott wore her hair straight

Also at the event were Lionesses Mary Earps and Leah Williamson, plus Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Maya Jama in an incredible latex look.

© Getty Maya Jama in latex

The BBC Sport pundit wowed earlier in the week when she attended the ITV Palooza at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, again opting for a fun power suit moment. Alex wore a grey vest and wide-leg co-ord in a pinstripe material. The stomach-baring moment was amplified by a pair of sheer black pointed-toe heels and matching gold statement jewellery.

Her hair was styled in wet-look curls and she went for a 90s-inspired brown-toned nude lip and matching matte eye.

© Shutterstock Alex rocked a co-ord to the ITV event

Alex also wore a power suit momentarily when she presented Children in Need. The star performed a major style swap when she transformed out of a maxi ruched black halterneck dress and into a black slinky suit mid-show.

© Getty Alex presented the BBC Children In Need telethon

The presenter wore her most daring look to date when she attended the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The broadcaster went bra-less in a sparkly mesh dress moment and wore her hair in a slick bun for an eye-catching edgy aesthetic.