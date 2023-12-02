Alex Scott is so chic in sumptuous velvet power suit

Alex Scott stepped out last night for a star-studded evening looking simply gorgeous. The BBC Sport pundit, 39, arrived at 'An Audience With Kylie' at Royal Albert Hall and walked the red carpet in a fabulous power suit.

Alex was seen in a black velvet two-piece suit with satin lapels. She wore a plunging black bodysuit underneath and teamed the look with a pair of silhouette-lengthening pointed-toe heels.

WATCH: Alex Scott gets glam for the Vogue Forces for Change party 2023

© Getty Alex Scott looked gorgeous

The presenter kept accessories to a minimum, deciding to opt out of taking a bag. She added a statement gold ring and a pair of double hoop earrings in the same metallic hue.

© Getty Alex's makeup was so chic

Alex's hair and makeup were equally understated but totally chic. The former Arsenal footballer wore her brunette locks in a low slick bun with a middle part. For makeup, she went for a 90s dark nude lip and a wing liner which extended into her inner corner for a cat-eye look.

© Getty Alex Scott nailed an all-black ensemble

The event was a star-studded occasion. Strictly's Angela Scanlon, 39, arrived looking like a beautiful disco ball in a sheer chainmail dress adorned with metallic discs that reflected the red hue of the carpet. She couldn't resist PDA – the star was spotted in a rare public embrace with her entrepreneur husband Roy Horgan.

© Getty The pair couldn't resist a kiss

Also at the event was Carol Vorderman, 62, who wowed in a dazzling lime green bodycon midi dress covered entirely in rhinestones. The former Countdown presenter added a pair of nude pointed-toe heels to allow the dress to do the talking and a mid-length off-white coat for warmth. Her hair was worn in glamorous curls with some serious volume.

© Getty Carol teamed the dazzling dress with a cream coat

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, 52, also wowed in an incredible black number. The Heart Radio host arrived in a slinky black unitard covered in rhinestones. She added a pair of mesh sock boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel to further elongate her silhouette.

Amanda added a boxy cropped blazer in black with satin lapels and silver button detail. Her blonde hair was worn in a straight blowdry to show off the layers and a black manicure finished the look.

© Getty Amanda Holden attended the event in a unitard

Alex Scott has raised the style bar this season with her many takes on a power suit. She looked stunning when she attended British Vogue's Forces For Change party at The MAINE Mayfair in November. The former Lioness wore a floor-length blazer dress in a crisp white shade which featured a double-breasted design and a thigh-split.

© Getty Alex attended the British Vogue's 2023 Forces For Change party

She added a pair of sheer black hold-up stockings and a pair of timeless strappy black patent heels with a pointed-toe. For a different feel to last night's look, Alex wore her hair in a long straight style and added a poppy red lip.

© Shutterstock Alex rocked a co-ord

Alex also opted for a suit aesthetic when she attended the ITV Palooza at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a cool slouchy take on workwear. The pundit was seen wearing a charcoal grey pinstripe vest with a pair of oversized matching trousers. Sheer sock boots added a chic touch as well as the statement gold jewellery.

© Getty Alex's dress featured a halterneck and cut-out detail

DISCOVER: Alex Scott looks sensational in barely-there sheer mesh dress

We also can't forget the black suit she wore when presenting Children in Need in November. The outfit was the second of the night – Alex kicked off the evening in a slinky black floor-length dress with a halterneck and cut-out detailing at the waist.