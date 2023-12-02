Alex Scott is so chic in sumptuous velvet power suit

Alex Scott stepped out last night for a star-studded evening looking simply gorgeous. The BBC Sport pundit, 39, arrived at 'An Audience With Kylie' at Royal Albert Hall and walked the red carpet in a fabulous power suit.
Alex was seen in a black velvet two-piece suit with satin lapels. She wore a plunging black bodysuit underneath and teamed the look with a pair of silhouette-lengthening pointed-toe heels.
The presenter kept accessories to a minimum, deciding to opt out of taking a bag. She added a statement gold ring and a pair of double hoop earrings in the same metallic hue.
Alex's hair and makeup were equally understated but totally chic. The former Arsenal footballer wore her brunette locks in a low slick bun with a middle part. For makeup, she went for a 90s dark nude lip and a wing liner which extended into her inner corner for a cat-eye look.
The event was a star-studded occasion. Strictly's Angela Scanlon, 39, arrived looking like a beautiful disco ball in a sheer chainmail dress adorned with metallic discs that reflected the red hue of the carpet. She couldn't resist PDA – the star was spotted in a rare public embrace with her entrepreneur husband Roy Horgan.
Also at the event was Carol Vorderman, 62, who wowed in a dazzling lime green bodycon midi dress covered entirely in rhinestones. The former Countdown presenter added a pair of nude pointed-toe heels to allow the dress to do the talking and a mid-length off-white coat for warmth. Her hair was worn in glamorous curls with some serious volume.
Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, 52, also wowed in an incredible black number. The Heart Radio host arrived in a slinky black unitard covered in rhinestones. She added a pair of mesh sock boots with a pointed toe and stiletto heel to further elongate her silhouette.
Amanda added a boxy cropped blazer in black with satin lapels and silver button detail. Her blonde hair was worn in a straight blowdry to show off the layers and a black manicure finished the look.
Alex Scott has raised the style bar this season with her many takes on a power suit. She looked stunning when she attended British Vogue's Forces For Change party at The MAINE Mayfair in November. The former Lioness wore a floor-length blazer dress in a crisp white shade which featured a double-breasted design and a thigh-split.
She added a pair of sheer black hold-up stockings and a pair of timeless strappy black patent heels with a pointed-toe. For a different feel to last night's look, Alex wore her hair in a long straight style and added a poppy red lip.
Alex also opted for a suit aesthetic when she attended the ITV Palooza at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in a cool slouchy take on workwear. The pundit was seen wearing a charcoal grey pinstripe vest with a pair of oversized matching trousers. Sheer sock boots added a chic touch as well as the statement gold jewellery.
DISCOVER: Alex Scott looks sensational in barely-there sheer mesh dress
We also can't forget the black suit she wore when presenting Children in Need in November. The outfit was the second of the night – Alex kicked off the evening in a slinky black floor-length dress with a halterneck and cut-out detailing at the waist.