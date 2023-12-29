Alex Scott reveals sculpted physique in white bikini during holiday with Jess Glynne

Alex Scott is living her best life! After a busy year, the BBC Sports presenter is enjoying a well-deserved break with her girlfriend, Jess Glynne. Making the most of the holidays, the couple – who made their relationship Instagram official last week – swapped the British winter for a tropical escape.

© Instagram Alex posted a snap from the beach

Giving fans a glimpse of her Christmas getaway, Alex, 39, posed on a sun lounger with a glass of wine on Thursday; an envy-invoking view of the ocean behind her. A total beach babe, the former footballer showed off her seriously sculpted physique in a white bikini printed with sailor stripes. She accessorised with tinted sunglasses and an on-trend bucket hat.

© Instagram The 39-year-old accessorised with a bucket hat

Back in 2021, Alex revealed how she stays in such great shape. "I love exercising first thing in the morning," she told Women's Health. "I would normally get up and, if I'm going to my boxing class, [I'll] be there by 8am, or I get up and I've been doing 5k runs a lot recently. Music on and just run."

"I've actually just got into the habit of listening to a podcast while I'm running," she continued. "I always used to think it was strange and I was like 'How do people do that?' when actually it helps you get through the run and by the end of it, you've either learned about someone, their personality, their character or learned something new about life."

© Instagram Alex is a fan of running and boxing

While Alex is used to early starts and a non-stop schedule, she's loving life at the beach right now, especially with Jess by her side.

An extremely private person, Alex rarely talks about her relationships. However, last year, the 39-year-old revealed that she'd dated a Lioness in her autobiography, How (Not) To Be Strong.

Referring to Kelly Smith as her "first love," she wrote: "For me, it's like that first love story, I fell madly and deeply in love.

"And yes, there's that heartbreak and those things, but it's a huge part of my life and I wouldn't go back and change that."After dating for eight years, the pair eventually split in 2013.

© Instagram Alex is on holiday with her girlfriend and singer Jess Glynne

Prior to confirming her relationship with singer, Jess, 34, Alex suggested that she was open to meeting someone. "I am single, but I'm ready to mingle," she told Grazia.

"I struggle with apps. For me, it's all about connection, that instant connection with someone, and conversation, and then I'm like 'Oh, wow.'"

While rumours of a relationship between Alex and Jess began circulating this year, fans went into meltdown after Alex posted photos of Jess on her Instagram, revealing that they'd spent Christmas together abroad.