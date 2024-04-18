Helena Christensen, 55, has barely aged in phenomenal throwback bikini photos

Helena Christensen looks as incredible today as she did at the height of her career in the '90s.

The 55-year-old supermodel took a trip down memory lane on Thursday to share some jaw-dropping throwback photos, several of which featured her in itsy bitsy bikinis.

One image showed Helena kneeling in wet sand by the ocean as she hugged her chest while wearing a tiny black two-piece that showcased her toned figure.

A second photo saw her posing topless in a pair of loose-fit striped pants with an arm placed across her chest.

Other pictures include Helena wearing a black and white polka dot bandeau bikini with a matching headscarf, a black bikini with gold hardware, and a brown two-piece featuring a see-through netted top.

Her followers were blown away by her seemingly ageless appearance, with one commenting: "So beautiful... always! How do you do that, that you don't age at all and always look so amazing?"

A second said: "Timeless beauty." A third added: "Are you a witch? You never age."

Helena's appearance often has fans questioning how she manages to continue looking in such great shape, and she's the first to admit that she works hard to maintain her figure.

© Getty Images Helena has barely aged a day

She previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves cold water swimming. Helena insists daily plunges into the chilly water do wonders for her mind and body.

She explained the practice to her Instagram followers when she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido.

© Instagram The OG supermodel is a big fan of cold water immersion therapy

"The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress."

Dr. Sarah Brewer, medical director of supplement brand Healthspan, previously explained its benefits to HELLO!, which also include a positive impact on mental health.

© Instagram Helena also keeps in shape by boxing and pole dancing

"Cold water immersion stimulates endorphins to improve mood to help combat stress, anxiety, and depression," she told us. "Cold water keeps you in the moment, so it's the ultimate form of mindfulness. It helps to achieve calm meditation as you focus on your breathing."

Helena is in good company as celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham, and Lady Gaga are all fans of cold-water immersion therapy.

She also credits pole dancing and boxing – which she does three times a week – for helping her stay in such great shape.

© Getty Helena is an OG '90s supermodel

She told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

Alongside her incredible beauty, Helena remains best known for being one of the 'original supermodels' of the 90s alongside Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson.

