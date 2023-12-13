Victoria Beckham steals the show on girls night with 90s supermodels in New York

Victoria Beckham recently enjoyed a glamorous night out in New York City, accompanied by iconic nineties supermodels Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen, and Christy Turlington.

The 49-year-old fashion designer dazzled in a figure-hugging purple silk dress, radiating elegance as she posed alongside her stylish companions.

Cindy, 57, looked stunning in a grey corset-style dress paired with a chic black leather jacket. Christy chose a sheer patterned outfit, while Helena went for a sleek all-black ensemble.

Victoria shared the moment on social media, captioning the post: "Girls night out in NYC x kisses @cindycrawford @helenachristensen @cturlington x. Casual night out with the supers!!?"

© Instagram Victoria enjoys a girl's night out with Cindy, Helena and Christy

For the occasion, Victoria completed her look with peep-toe heels and her brunette hair styled in a perfect blowout.

This NYC outing followed a lively night in Miami the previous day, where Victoria was seen enjoying dinner and drinks with friends, as captured in her Instagram Story.

© Instagram Victoria with Harper in Miami

The evening in Florida was a blend of fun and family, with Victoria's 12-year-old daughter, Harper, joining the group.

In the shared snapshot, Victoria appeared effortlessly stylish in a black denim jacket, sitting beside Harper and model Isabel Grutman.

© Instagram Victoria in white suit

Accompanied by friends Sarah Blundell, Jasmine Holloway, and Mariel, Victoria added, "Girls night out! Kisses from Miami!!!" to her post.

Harper's inclusion in her mother's social events seems to be growing, as she also recently attended a Vogue magazine lunch and talk with Victoria.

© Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham at Paris Fashion Week in 2022

For this special day, Victoria opted for a chic white suit from her upcoming Spring/Summer collection, paired with a simple black leather belt.

Harper complemented her mother in an elegant all-black floor-length dress. Victoria expressed her affection for Harper in a caption, writing, "Love u so much #Harper Seven!!!"

The fashion-forward duo made the most of their time together, with Victoria sharing details of the event: "Special day with #HarperSeven and the #Vogue100 ladies @TheWebster!! Thank you @VogueMagazine, my friends and @lhd!! Kisses from Miami xx. I'm wearing my #VBSS24 white suit, coming soon to VictoriaBeckham.com and 36 Dover Street!!"

© GOFF PHOTOS Victoria and David Beckham looked wonderful on their date night

Meanwhile, the Beckhams have been engaging in various activities, including attending a charity event with former President Barack Obama. David and Victoria, along with their younger children Cruz and Harper, supported The Obama Foundation.

David shared his admiration for Obama on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the Foundation's mission of empowering young leaders.

He wrote, "I was Honoured to spend time with @BarackObama in support of the incredible work the @ObamaFoundation is doing to empower the next generation of leaders around the world... Thank you for all that you do to change young lives and improve communities. Thank you Mr President.@Davidbeckham."

