Chrissy Teigen looks beautiful in lace bralet and high-rise jeans for family photos

Chrissy Teigen shared a stunning carousel of family photos this Memorial Day weekend - and the mother-of-four has never looked better.
The cookbook author, 38, joined husband John Legend and their four kids – Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months – at their local Natural History Museum for a fun-filled family outing.
Chrissy's family life
The couple raise their four kids in their Beverly Hills home. The spacious, 10,700 square foot property, features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, offering ample space for their whole family.
The outdoor area is equally impressive and boasts a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool with panoramic views of the city.
John and Chrissy's fans were surprised when the couple announced the arrival of baby Wren last year, just months after Chrissy had given birth to their third child.
While Chrissy was pregnant with their daughter Esti, Wren was born via surrogate to a woman named Alexandra.
Describing the unique experience, the All Of Me video model said: "We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.
"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."
The kids aren't far off developmentally as a result; it won't be long until Wren joins his sister Esti at daycare, a milestone the family celebrated this month.