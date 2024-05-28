Chrissy Teigen looks beautiful in lace bralet and high-rise jeans for family photos

Chrissy Teigen shared a stunning carousel of family photos this Memorial Day weekend - and the mother-of-four has never looked better.

The cookbook author, 38, joined husband John Legend and their four kids – Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, one, and Wren, 11 months – at their local Natural History Museum for a fun-filled family outing.

© Instagram Proving she's just like the rest of us, Chrissy shared the good and the bad, including an outtake of her tossing her hair over one shoulder, eyes shut, as she prepared to be camera-ready.

© Instagram "Beautiful, chaotic hour at the natural history museum!," she captioned the post. Chrissy looked unbelievable in a pair of high-waisted jeans and a white lace bralet.

© Instagram The tiny top boasted a halterneck cut and was perfectly paired with her flared mom jeans. She slung a suede, fringe-embellished bag over one shoulder, adding a bohemian edge to her look.

© Instagram The photos showed Chrissy and John sharing special family moments with their kids, with their youngest two Esti and Wren – who was born via a surrogate – taking on a starring role.

© Instagram John was every inch the doting dad in the sweet snaps, which saw him carrying little Wren on his shoulders as they toured the museum and grounds.

Chrissy's family life

The couple raise their four kids in their Beverly Hills home. The spacious, 10,700 square foot property, features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, offering ample space for their whole family.

The outdoor area is equally impressive and boasts a 100-foot saltwater infinity pool with panoramic views of the city.

Chrissy and John announced the arrival of baby Wren last year, just months after Chrissy had given birth to their third child

John and Chrissy's fans were surprised when the couple announced the arrival of baby Wren last year, just months after Chrissy had given birth to their third child.

While Chrissy was pregnant with their daughter Esti, Wren was born via surrogate to a woman named Alexandra.

Describing the unique experience, the All Of Me video model said: "We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched Vanderpump Rules with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year.

© Instagram Chrissy with her husband John and their four children

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love."

The kids aren't far off developmentally as a result; it won't be long until Wren joins his sister Esti at daycare, a milestone the family celebrated this month.