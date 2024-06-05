Chrissy Teigen looks like a swan in feathered mini dress as she welcomes new family member

Chrissy Teigen took to the stage in New York City on Tuesday, speaking at the Digital Parenthood Summit.

While she delivered an engaging talk, Chrissy's outfit very nearly stole the show, with the 38-year-old's statement dress taking centre stage.

John Legend's wife donned a tiny mini dress totally covered in fluffy white feathers, giving the Sports Illustrated model a bird-like appearance.

© Getty Chrissy Teigen looked like a swan in her feathered dress

The blazer dress featured long sleeves and lapels, for a formal edge, but the fluffiness kept it fun. Chrissy completed the look with silver hoops and metallic mint green stiletto heels.

© Getty Chrissy's shoes were equally glamorous

Beauty-wise, Chrissy wore her long hair slicked back in a minimalist ponytail, adding fluttery lashes and smokey makeup to her eyes.

Welcoming a new family member

While Chrissy no doubt enjoyed speaking at the event, her trip to New York took the mother-of-four away from her family home, and given she and John have just added to their brood, we have a feeling she'd rather be spending time at home.

On Tuesday, Chrissy dropped the news of the latest family addition via Instagram, sharing a carousel of family photos and videos, captioned casually: "Also got a cat oh my god."

© Instagram Chrissy's daughter Esti is taken with their new hairless cat

A video in the carousel shows Chrissy and John's daughter, Esti, one, picking up the family's hairless cat and wandering off with it.

The unusual cat joins Chrissy and John's four dogs including Petey the poodle, Penny, a three-legged French bulldog, Pearl the Bassett hound and Pebbles, who joined the clan in 2022.

While Chrissy has not shared the name of their cat, we're sure the feline is settling in well to the family's home, and perhaps will spur John and Chrissy on to expand their pet food venture, Kismet.

Introducing Kismet

Kismet currently only offers dog food, but with a cat in the house, perhaps this could be set to change…

Of their decision to launch Kismet in May 2024, Chrissy told Jimmy Fallon: "We have four kids, we have four dogs. It was time. I'm obviously very invested in the food world, so this is just a natural extension of it. and it's been so great. It's really fun."