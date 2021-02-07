Alicia Keys almost broke the internet in this sizzling pre-Super Bowl sparkly look The songstress is set to perform after the big game tonight.

Alicia Keys made jaws drop ahead of her Super Bowl performance Sunday night.

Alicia stunned fans when she shared photos wearing a rhinestone bra

The songstress stunned when she popped up on Instagram Friday hitting a squat pose in front of an aluminum garage front wearing a rhinestone-encrusted bra and high-waist leather black trousers tied at the waist. She completed the look with a pair of gorgeous gold and diamond earrings, and her hair pulled back into a low ponytail, wrapped with a silver band.

“Can’t talk right now, I’m doing hot girl (explicit),” she captioned the post, referencing one of Megan Thee Stallion’s lyrics. “Man I gotta get me a crystal bra,” one of her followers wrote. “Yas! You do,” Alicia responded, adding blowing kiss emojis. “Pheewwww! Queen! Wow to these pictures sis,” another chimed in. The “Girl Is On Fire” singer’s husband, Swizz Beatz also replied, posting an emoji with a thermometer in its mouth.

If you take one look through Alicia’s Instagram photos you can see why this wasn’t a look fans were expecting. Much like her general vibe, the singer’s style tends to be laid-back, casual, and cool. But this bold, statement-making outfit made us wonder if she’s going to continue that trend for her post-Super Bowl performance this evening. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Alicia is scheduled to perform at the Big Concert for Small Business after the game at 11 p.m. ET, which will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and feature performances by Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, H.E.R., and Jazmine Sullivan. The performances will stream live on Yahoo, Fios, and Verizon’s Twitter, Twitch, Youtube, and TikTok accounts.

When Billboard asked Alicia what fans can expect from her performance, she told the media outlet, "People can expect to really feel." She continued, "To feel engaged, to feel motivated, inspired, to feel the love of different people coming together to support each other. Right now, we just need that so much."

Before she showed off the sparkly look, Alicia gave us athleisure inspo and more motivational mantras when she shared a photo of herself in a yellow workout ensemble paired with a denim button-down top and black cat-eye shades. In the picturesque photo, she strikes a confident pose in the desert, with the sun setting in the background, casting an array of shades of light.

Alicia dazzled in a yellow athleisure ensemble

"Affirmations can be anything you want them to be - they are limitless," she captioned the photo. "I use them to train my brain to hear the thoughts I want to manifest. It’s a secret weapon trust me!! My favorite affirmation right now is:⁣ "Everything I need is already here; there’s nothing to fear."

"What affirmation are u needing today?? I’m NEEDING to see you! Since you loved our first Keys Soulcare Lounge event, I’m creating another one on 2/18 with @ultabeauty and VERY special guests - I can’t spill the tea quite yet," she continued.

With all that’s going on in the world, that’s certainly an affirmation to hold on to in 2021.

