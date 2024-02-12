Beyonce steals the show with Dolly Parton hair and plunging black mini-dress at Super Bowl stadium

Beyoncé turned heads at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, showcasing her unique style in a stunning black ensemble, as she enjoyed the game alongside her husband Jay-Z and their children.

The 42-year-old singer, who has been making waves with the announcement of her new haircare line CÉCRED, joined a constellation of stars like Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian at the glitzy event held at Allegiant Stadium.

The Formation singer took to her website to share details of her outfit, captivating fans with her choice of a black Dolce & Gabbana minidress.

The dress, adorned with glittering sheer sleeves and side panels, featured a daring plunging neckline, complemented by over-the-knee black boots.

Her hair cascaded in waves, parting elegantly to the side, while a bolo tie paid homage to the Western theme she embraced at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé added a touch of sophistication to her look with a draped black coat and a chic hat, completing the monochromatic theme.

She also teased fans with a glimpse of her new music, announcing the release of two singles following a playful Verizon Super Bowl ad.

In the commercial, Beyoncé humorously attempts to "break the internet" with various antics, eventually teasing, "You ain't gon' break me. Okay, they ready. Drop the new music."

Her announcement of Renaissance Act II, set to release on March 29, thrilled fans, hinting at a country-themed direction for the 16-track album.

The singer shared images wearing a chrome bralette and matching bottoms, exuding confidence with a cowgirl hat and silver earrings.

Social media buzzed with excitement over Beyoncé's Super Bowl appearance and her surprise music drop.

Fans celebrated her creativity, with comments ranging from anticipation for her album to admiration for her casual yet impactful presence at the Super Bowl.

Jay-Z, at 54, also stole the show by bringing his daughters Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, to the game, where they were seen enjoying moments on the field. Both Jay-Z and Rumi opted for leather jackets, while Blue Ivy sported a varsity jacket, showcasing the family's flair for fashion.

As Super Bowl LVIII unfolded, Jay-Z shared his respect for Usher's halftime performance, praising the singer's status as one of the greatest performers of their time.

