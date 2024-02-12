Paul Rudd surprises with 'wild' new appearance alongside teen son Jack - fans react

On a night that saw Beyonce's youngest daughter Rumi Carter enter the spotlight, Usher take over the iconic Halftime Show and Taylor Swift steal a kiss with Travis Kelce on the pitch, the Super Bowl 2024 provided viewers with more than just a Kansas City Chiefs victory.

Yet the one celebrity moment fans can't seem to get past, is Paul Rudd's unexpected new appearance.

The Ant-Man actor, 54, stepped out onto the football field before the game sporting a large mustache á la Mario Bros.

© Getty Images Jack Sullivan Rudd (L) and Paul Rudd attend the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The father-of-two, who was joined by his lookalike son Jack, 18, is rarely seen with facial hair as distinctive as a bushy mo'.

Naturally, fans on X (formerly Twitter) had the best response to the situation. "Paul Rudd with a mustache. That is all," tweeted one Super Bowl viewer.

"Whatever role requires Paul Rudd to have a mustache is gonna be a top tier movie," wrote another, as a third replied: "Well now I want to see Paul Rudd in a 70's buddy cop movie for more of this hair/mustache combo."

© Jamie Squire Paul Rudd's mustache took fans by surprise

A fourth X user wrote: "This is the only football related post i will be making tonight but PAUL RUDD WITH A MUSTACHE." A fifth quipped: "Paul Rudd with a 'tash is wild."

© Jamie Squire Paul Rudd's fans went wild for his new facial hair

The 54-year-old Kansas City native is frequently dubbed an "ageless vampire" by his fans, and it's clear to see why when comparing photos from his early career with his current roles.

The Only Murders In The Building actor shares his two children - Jack and daughter Darby, 12, with wife Julie Yaeger.

© Getty Images The actor usually has minimal facial hair

Time and time again, the father-of-two has been hailed as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, and while he's recognized around the world, he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.

© Getty Paul Rudd with his wife Julie and children Jack and Darby

"When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I'm that," he said to PEOPLE in 2021. "I just hang out with my family when I'm not working. That's what I kind of like the most."