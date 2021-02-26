Kate Garraway delights fans with unique Good Morning Britain blouse

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway was an absolute vision on Friday, when she presented Good Morning Britain in a joyful pink gingham Tabitha Webb blouse.

WATCH: Kate Garraway makes hilarious blunder on Good Morning Britain

Looking as stylish as ever in the £295 'Flossie' shirt, we couldn't tear our eyes away from the sweet bow detailing and frilled collar – an absolute spring classic!

A photo of Kate in the gorgeous blouse was also posted on Tabitha Webb's official Instagram, and fans of the label were quick to share their joy over Kate's look.

"So pretty," wrote one.

Kate looked gorgeous

"Gorgeous," added another, with a third echoing: "Beautiful." One social media user sweetly added: "My husband commented on how lovely Kate's blouse was – I told him right away whose it was."

Kate's on-season look comes two days after she lifted spirits yet again with her outfit choice, opting for a bold yellow jumper and a pair of flattering flared jeans for her Smooth Radio shift.

The star projected her usual message of positivity with her top - which featured a white slogan which simply read, 'Happy'.

Flossie shirt, £295, Tabitha Webb

Kate teamed her look with her navy blue military coat, black boots and her tan tote bag, adding her medical face mask, too.

The mother-of-two's colourful looks come after she wowed with her fashion last week when she covered for Susanna Reid on GMB - finishing up her working week with a gorgeous green dress on Thursday morning.

With a nipped-in waist, drop-hem silhouette and flirty pleated skirt, we're not surprised fans were quick to react after Kate's TV stylist Debbie Harper shared a picture of the look - and even better, the frock was a bargain buy from Next.

