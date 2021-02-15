We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway looked pretty in pink on Monday morning as she returned to host Good Morning Britain alongside Ben Shephard, filling in for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid's usual slot.

We love her fun and flirty polka dot blouse, which is a colourful buy from one of her favourite brands, Boden - though it's selling out quickly!

Kate teamed her top with a figure-flattering fishtail skirt and Zara heels, with ITV stylist Debbie Harper revealing that her fitted midi was a recycled piece.

Kate looked fabulous in polka dots

"@gmb @kategarraway looking amazing in @boden_clothing blouse! Skirt #reworn... @zara heels!" she captioned a smiling snap of Kate on Instagram.

Plenty of fans sent the star their compliments as usual, with one commenting: "Really like that blouse. @kategarraway always looks gorgeous!" Another added: "@kategarraway WOW amazing as ever."

The presenter's dotty blouse costs £60 at Boden, though sizes are limited. We also love this V-neck number from the M&S X Nobody's Child collection, which is in the sale at £14.50.

Gabriella top, £60, Boden

Kate always wows viewers with her fashion for the show, and made reference to Valentine's Day with her romantic dress on Friday. The silky heart-print dress came from Nancy Mac Clothing, costing £189.

The star did find herself blushing, however, after she tried to pay tribute to her helpful milkman during a Valentine's Day segment that saw the presenters put the spotlight on the 'heroes' in their lives during the UK lockdown.

SHOP SIMILAR: Polka dot top, £14.50, Nobody's Child at M&S

'Mick the Milkman' began trending on Twitter after Kate innocently explained how helpful he'd been to her, before adding: "He'll leave little notes saying do you need anything extra other than the milk?" after which her co-stars fell about in stitches.

And on Monday's show, she once again explained her meaning, telling Ben: "He is a very efficient milkman, there's no romance involved!"