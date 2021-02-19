We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway had a busy week covering for Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain, and she also wowed fans with her gorgeous on-screen outfits.

For Thursday's show, the star had fans swooning when she wore a bold green dress - which is a bargain buy from high street favourite Next.

With a nipped-in waist, drop-hem silhouette and flirty pleated skirt, we're not surprised fans were quick to react after Kate's TV stylist Debbie Harper shared a picture of the look.

WATCH: Kate makes hilarious milkman blunder on GMB

In particular, viewers were in love with the bright shade of green! "Gorgeous... I love that colour," one wrote, while another added: "Kate - love the green on you." One fan commented: "@kategarraway looks stunning in that dress. Green suits her!"

The star's dress costs £45 from Next, and is still available to shop on the brand's website. It's also available to buy in black and a printed pattern - and we reckon it looks particularly lovely with casual trainers.

Pleated dress, £45, Next

It also reminds us of some of the priciest styles from cult brand Kitri Studio, which come in at £145 - so we reckon this Next buy is an ultra bargain!

Kate stunned us on the show all week with her outfits - another favourite was a bold red blouse from River Island with stunning sheer detailing, and a fabulous polka dot look from Boden.

KATE WEARS: Red blouse, £14, River Island

The hard-working star revealed that she is struggling with her sleep at the moment, too, as her husband Derek Draper remains in hospital.

She told co-star Ben Shephard: "There is a lot going on with my hair this morning, Ben! I did say to our team please could you put some extra sugar in my coffee this morning, I am going to need it. I haven't had a lot of sleep, the hair has exploded, and it's going to be a fun morning for you, Ben."

