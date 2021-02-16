Kate Garraway's stunning sheer blouse is a River Island sale bargain

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway looked gorgeous in a bold red outfit on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain - rocking head-to-toe high street for her latest look.

The TV host looked beautiful in a sheer ruffled top from River Island and a matching pair of flared trousers from Boden, which featured a flattering high-waisted cut.

Even better, Kate's polka dot top is currently in the River Island sale online, reduced from £38 down to £30 - plus it's available in all sizes. We predict a sell out...

Kate rocked a bold red look

And if you're in love with the star's trousers, they've been reduced in price, too! Currently down to £45 from £75 at Boden, sizes are selling out quickly - so hurry.

Kate is currently filling in for Susanna Reid on GMB, so we've got a week's worth of fabulous on-screen outfits to look forward to. On Monday, she wowed fans in a pretty pink look for the show, also featuring a fun polka dot print.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kate Garraway clarifies milkman romance rumours!

Another buy from Boden, it's now nearly completely sold out - and Kate teamed it with a figure-flattering fishtail skirt and Zara heels, with ITV stylist Debbie Harper revealing that her fitted midi was a recycled piece.

"@gmb @kategarraway looking amazing in @boden_clothing blouse! Skirt #reworn... @zara heels!" she captioned a smiling snap of Kate on Instagram.

Blouse, £30, River Island

Plenty of fans sent the star their compliments as usual, with one commenting: "Really like that blouse. @kategarraway always looks gorgeous!" Another added: "@kategarraway WOW amazing as ever."

For Friday's show, the star went for a romantic look with her heart-print dress, which was no doubt a nod to Valentine's Day.

Trousers, £45, Boden

The star did find herself blushing, however, after she tried to pay tribute to her helpful milkman - leaving her co-stars in stiches after she told them that he offers her "extras"!

On Monday's show, she once again explained her meaning, telling Ben: "He is a very efficient milkman, there's no romance involved!"

