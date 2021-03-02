Karen Hauer is strong and stunning in her latest activewear snap The Strictly dancer knows how to rock a crop top!

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer is keeping up her promise of sharing regular workouts on Instagram with her fans, and on Monday she shared another gorgeous shot in her activewear.

The star looked beautiful in the black and white professional shot taken by photographer Chris Mann - simply captioning it: "Grounded".

Wearing black leggings, a crop top and trainers, Karen got plenty of sweet comments and support from fans after she posted the photo.

"Strong independent woman. Love it," one wrote, with another adding: "Love these Karen, beautiful light & strength."



Karen looked incredible in the black and white photo

Her Strictly co-star and fellow fitness fan Gorka Marquez also joked: "Do you workout??" alongside a crying-with-laughter and a muscly arm emoji.

Karen is regularly seen in her activewear, since she hosts lots of live workouts on Instagram - and even has her own merchandise line of hoodies and sweatshirts.

Karen always seems to look fabulous while working out!

Rocking everything from crop tops to leggings and yoga shorts, Karen always look effortless as she shares her interval classes with fans - encouraging her followers to get involved, while being mindful and listen to their bodies.

On Tuesday morning, she hosted another workout wearing pair of gym shorts and her favourite 'Power House' sweatshirt.

If you're loving Karen's look, you're in luck, as her cover-up is actually part of her merchandise range - which is available to shop on her website. The jumper costs £35, while there's also a sweatshirt that reads 'Cute Workout', costing £45.

The professional dancer, who lives in London, recently gave a very candid interview about her split from ex-husband Kevin Clifton.

Karen recently spoke honestly about her split from Kevin Clifton

Speaking on The Divorce Club podcast with host Samantha Baines, Karen said that "things got really nasty overnight" after becoming "jealous" for not getting enough attention from her partner.

She added: "Obviously, other things happen, there are other factors that happened, that really hurt us both. But I thought... I would have never let go of it. I wouldn't have never, never let go of it. I would have liked to have fought for it. It took me a year after we separated to actually let go of him."