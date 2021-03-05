Gwen Stefani branded 'hottest woman ever' in exotic cheetah print bra and leggings She doesn't seem to age!

Gwen Stefani took a walk on the wild side when she shared a sultry image of herself lounging on a couch in a cheetah print outfit - which blew fans away.

The Voice star, 51, was branded "hottest woman ever" by some fans after she posted the photo on Instagram.

In the snapshot, Gwen was elegantly draped on the furniture and had teamed her tiny bra and leggings with a pair of fluffy slippers.

Gwen was on the phone and captioned the post: "u rang?" along with a little red phone emoji.

Her fans loved the look and called her the "hottest woman ever," and a "style icon". One wrote: "An absolute legend," and others marvelled, "Gwen just doesn't age".

The No Doubt singer recently showed off a very different look when she ditched her platinum blonde locks for a blunt, black bob and fringe.

Gwen's wild look won her fans over

She shared the striking image - taken by top photographer Ellen von Unworth - on her social media and many of her fans didn't recognise her.

When Gwen is not wowing her fans with her ever-changing looks she's a doting mum to her three boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, 12, and Apollo - who she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Her youngest just recently celebrated his seventh birthday and Gwen paid a sweet tribute to the little boy with an unseen family photo.

Gwen has a quirky sense of style

She was cuddling Apollo in the selfie and crouching down next to him as they smiled for the camera.

Apollo's dad, Gavin, also wished his son a happy birthday with an Instagram tribute.

The couple divorced in 2016 after 14 years together, but Gwen is now set to walk down the aisle with her fiancé, Blake Shelton, after five happy years of dating.

