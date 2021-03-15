The Talk’s Elaine Welteroth shares gorgeous beach photo for special reason Fans are swooning over it.

Elaine Welteroth shared the sweetest photos to celebrate her mother.

The Talk host kicked off her mother’s birthday with the sweet snap, posting it on Instagram with a caption that will make you melt. “MY WOMAN OF THE YEAR ALL YEAR just completed another spin around the sun!,” she captioned it. “One thing about my mom: NO ONE knows how to extract every ounce of GOOD from whatever life serves better than this woman right here. To know her is to love her. But nobody loves her more than me!”

Elaine and her mother enjoyed a girls day out on a boat

She continued, “Everyone, go wish mama D (the OG auntie @tita.dee) big, BIG birthday love!!! She’s gonna kill me for that swipe.”

In the snaps, Elaine stands on a boat with her mom, wearing a printed beach cover-up over a white crop top and shorts. She topped the casual look with a baseball cap, gold hoop earrings, and a choker.

The former Teen Vogue Editor in Chief’s mom, meanwhile, opted for a white fitted top paired with white pants - a sure sign that Elaine gets her fashion sense - and personality - from her.

It's clear Elaine gets her personality - and style - from her mother

In the series of photos that appeared to be snapped at sunset, Elaine’s mom also stands on the boat in a solo shot enjoying the trip on the water and the breeze with a huge smile on her face.

As far as the swipe Elaine joked about, she put her mom’s face on Drake’s in a clip from the music video Hotline Bling. Fans were quick to comment, with one writing, "Oh, I love when I feel overflowing love in IG post! Beautiful Mommy and daughter! The heart and soul connection comes through! Happy birthday to your beautiful mommy." Another added what so many others were saying: "You look so much alike".

Speaking of Elaine’s fashion sense, her style game has taken daytime TV fashion to a whole other level, and her looks just keep getting better.

We - and her fans - were swooning, for example, when she recently rocked a pin-striped cropped navy Ellery vest paired with a matching high waist skirt on The Talk. She edged up the look with black patent-leather stiletto Schutz boots and a new blonde bob.

Everyone went wild over Elaine's pinstriped look and brand new bob

“Currently distracting myself from all the breaking news bombs dropping left and right that have me feeling too many thingsssss... with this faux bob that @angelacstyles gave me without asking when I was busy on the phone and my contacts weren’t in so she knew I couldn’t see what she was doing,” Elaine captioned the post. “Clearly I had absolutely no say in this lol but what do you think? I kinda love her.”

“Gorgeous. Love the bob! Adore you! Sending love,” one follower wrote. “Oh man, this look is [fire emoji]. Serving life and fashun and superwoman vibes - can’t hold this down, another chimed in.

We’re obsessing over it too.

