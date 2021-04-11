Kate Hudson’s brother made the best comment about her stunning bikini photo 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kate Hudson is proof that hard work pays off.

RELATED: Kate Hudson's amazing family glamping adventure will make you want to take a boho-chic trip

The Music star swears by pilates and works out regularly, and she has no problem showing off the results of her fitness regimen in athleisure looks and swimsuits any fashionista would love.

Kate's physique looked unreal in her Fabletics bikini

This time, however, Kate’s brother, Oliver Hudson, had something to say when she shared her latest bikini snap, which showed her looking incredible in a Fabletics bikini.

In the series of photos, Kate holds her hair on top of her head and strikes fierce poses in her home gym, putting her chiseled abs, legs, and arms on display. The thesp also hit a side pose, revealing her toned back and the swimsuit’s cheeky bottom detailing.

“Active swim looking sweet @fabletics @fableticseu #fableticscofounder,” the Fabletics co-founder captioned the snap.

Kate also looked amazing when she wore a pastel Summersalt swimsuit

And while fans were quick to sing Kate’s praises and drop fire emojis in her comments about her unreal physique, in true brother fashion, Oliver entered the chat with an entirely different reaction.

MORE: Kate Hudson divides fans as she debuts new lips

“I don’t like this.. this isn’t appropriate for me to look at,” the Splitting Up Together star quipped. “Can you please be more considerate of me when posting. Thanks..” Fans couldn’t stop laughing at his comment and posted a series of crying laughing emojis underneath it.

We, however, loved Kate’s swimsuit and tracked it down on Fabletics. It happens to be on sale for $29.96 for each piece.

Fabletics Gabriella Swimsuit Bra, $29.96, Fabletics

Fabletics Gabriella Swimsuit Brief, $29.96, Fabletics

The Marshall actress recently went on the cutest glamping trip with her brother and their family in Paso Robles, Calif. in March, and shared several photos and videos on Instagram that gave fans a glimpse into their laid-back getaway.

MORE: Kate Hudson's incredible string bikini post has fans saying the same thing

In one video, Kate stuns per usual wearing no makeup and the chicest black and gold-rimmed shades complete with a fierce gold cat-eye. She also pulled her blonde locks into a high bun and wrapped it with an on-theme printed scarf.

The Marshall actress gave a mini tour around the grounds and palmed a printed cup (that gave boho-chic vibes) as she revealed one of the glamping tipis.

Kate recently enjoyed a glamping trip with her family

Oliver popped up in one of the mom-of-three’s videos saying he could make a “low fire” for them. This was after the fashionista showed off a rustic wooden picnic table topped with a printed tablecloth and candles for their outdoor lunch.

“Moments from one amazing weekend #familyiseverything #famsallhere (Sending love to our new friends @windwoodranchpaso and the band @shawnclarkfamilyband Both who made this a darn good time ) #gotthestevietipi,” Kate captioned the post.

Windwood Ranch is a luxury glamping resort in Paso Robles wine country and features a large designer ranch house with multiple rooms, a pool and cabana, luxurious glamping tipis, and a Vineyard Farmhouse situated on a 115-acre working vineyard.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.