Addison Rae looks unreal in blue bikini with sunkissed skin The TikTok star posted to Instagram

Addison Rae left her fans in a tizzy after sharing a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a blue bikini on Instagram.

The TikTok looked incredible as she posed on her knees with her back arched for the sunshine snap.

Matching her nails to her two-piece, Addison closed her eyes as she let her wet hair fall down her back while she soaked up the sun.

Addison simply captioned the photo with a butterfly emoji, but her fans had plenty to say about the sultry image.

"How are you so perfect," commented one. A second added: "This is what heaven looks like," while a third said: "Blue looks beautiful on you."

Last month, Addison left fans speechless after sharing a behind-the-scenes snap of herself wearing the most eye-catching corset.

Addison looked gorgeous in her photo

The plunging corset featured an arty motif emblazoned on the front, and Addison added a blinding double choker, which featured a large blingy pendant that drew attention to her chest.

Simply captioning the photo, "Dangerous", Addison's fans were quick to react and shower their idol with compliments. Many left, "Gorgeous", and "Stunning" in the comment section, while others played on the title track of Addison's debut single, Obsessed.

"I'm obsessed with you," wrote one. Another added: "Beautiful! Obsessed!" And a third said: "Love you. Obsessed. You're the best!"

The 20-year-old dropped her single last month, and the influencer told fans she was "so emotional" following its release.

Addison wowed fans in her corset

Speaking of her foray into music, Addison recently told Vogue: "From the beginning, I wanted to make sure that I was writing my own music.

"I remember jotting down lyrics when I was little and trying to figure out how to make them a song, [now] I’m learning every detail and from amazing songwriters."

The song is a track about self-love, and includes the lyrics: "I’m obsessed with me as much as you / Said you’d die for me I’d die for me too/ And if I lost you, I’d still have me, I can’t lose."

