Sydney Sweeney showcases her incredible figure in a white swimsuit

Sydney Sweeney is living her Mamma Mia! dreams in stunning new pictures from her Greek vacation.

The Euphoria star posted a carousel of pictures to her 20 million Instagram followers on Thursday, displaying her toned figure as she had some fun in the sun.

In one shot, Sydney posed on a boat wearing a white one-piece swimsuit with black detailing and an oversized shirt for sun cover. She looked radiant with her blonde hair flowing in the wind and a big smile on her face.

The blonde beauty glowed in another photo that saw her leaning on a stone wall by the sea, dressed in a pink mini dress paired with black ballet-style shoes and a white handbag.

Sydney’s Greek adventure looks to be fun-filled; she included shots of her climbing a rock face, exploring the streets of Greece with her friends, and riding on an electric surfboard through the pristine water.

In another snap, the 26-year-old beamed on the streets of Greece in an eye-catching watercolor Oscar De La Renta gown, which she paired with yellow open-toed heels.

© Instagram Sydney Sweeney stuns in cream swimsuit

She captioned the post, “my my how can I resist you”, a nod to the iconic Abba song, ‘Mamma Mia’, which she chose to accompany the pictures.

She referenced the Meryl Streep-led movie by the same name, which follows down-on-her-luck Donna reuniting with her three ex-lovers on a picturesque Greek island, based on the Tony Award-nominated musical.

© Instagram Sydney stuns in an Oscar De La Renta gown while on vacation

Sydney’s gorgeous pics have garnered over 2 million likes, and fans and celebrities alike praised the actress in the comments for her stunning look.

Barbie actress Alexandra Shipp simply wrote, “Iconic”, while English singer Ellie Goulding commented with heart emojis to show her love.

© Instagram The 26-year-old sported a pink mini dress on her relaxing getaway

Sydney’s loyal fans showed their appreciation of the vacation snaps: one fan commented, “you’re perfection”, while another wrote, “stunner!!”.

Her vacation is well-deserved; the actress has hit the ground running since her star-making turn as Cassie in Euphoria in 2019 and shows no signs of slowing down.

© Instagram The Euphoria star has a slew of upcoming projects planned

She recently appeared in Sony’s Madame Web alongside co-star Dakota Johnson; sadly, the film was universally panned, but she credits the career move as the reason she could produce and star in Anyone But You, a rom-com hit set in Australia.

The film, which was a box-office smash, sparked rumors of an affair between herself and her co-star, Glenn Powell. At the time, the internet couldn’t get enough of the two as they flirted throughout the press tour; Glenn and his long-time girlfriend even broke up, fanning the flames of the supposed connection between the two actors.

Sydney shut down these rumors once and for all in her March appearance on Saturday Night Live; in her monologue, she said, “The craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glenn Powell.”

© John Lamparski Sydney and Glenn sparked affair rumors during the press tour for their film

“That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams, and we’re still together and stronger than ever,” she gushed.

“He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?” The camera then cut to Glenn in the audience, sparking laughter from the crowd as the pair poked fun at the rumors.

Sydney is engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, 40; the pair have been dating since 2018 and reportedly got engaged in 2022.