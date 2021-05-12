Olivia Culpo turned her SKIMS lingerie into a bikini during a dreamy getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Olivia Culpo must be in a set Instagram on fire sort of mood.

On the heels of celebrating her 29th birthday, the former Miss Universe nearly broke the internet when she shared a video of herself strutting towards an ocean wearing what appeared to be a thong bikini.

Olivia did a quick spin and revealed a front view of the velvet SKIMS lingerie set

In the clip, Olivia bared her bum as she stripped off the casual cutout minidress she was wearing and revealed the bra top and thong bottoms.

Although the fashion influencer did a quick turn, we were able to catch a front view of the gray set - and loved it. So we tracked it down on SKIMS. It turned out to be the brand’s stretch velvet Dipped thong and Plunge Bra - and not a bikini at all.

Both pieces are made out of soft, stretchy, plush velvet and come in four neutral colorways - Sienna, Amethyst, Honey, and Smoke (the suit Olivia wore). The bra is figure-flattering and has a clear center front hook closure and ruched details.

SKIMS Plunge Bra, $42, SKIMS

SKIMS Dipped Thong, $26, SKIMS

SKIMS

Watch Olivia turn her SKIMS lingerie set into a bikini

While it wasn’t clear where Olivia was vacationing, the scene was stunning. She was walking on a white sand beach, and a blue sky could be seen in the background.

“Checks iPhone for water damage @gregswalart,” she captioned the video.

Fans went wild over the clip, with one writing in the comments, “*Immediately starts to do squats*”. Another added, “Flawless!”, while an additional follower commented “Beautiful”.

Olivia celebrated her birthday over the weekend in a halter top and skirt

Olivia was all smiles in one photo, in which she struck a pose in a Devon Windson bikini while enjoying some fun in the sun on a lake with friends.

In another post, she palmed a bunch of metallic gold balloons wearing a Matthew Burch halter top and skirt as she stood on a patio in Charlotte, North Carolina.

And that is how you ring in your birthday to the fullest.

