GMA's Amy Robach wows in flirty Zara mini dress The TV star looked gorgeous in pink

Amy Robach is giving us summer vibes thanks to her gorgeous new dress – and it's a bargain from Zara!

The Good Morning America host looked phenomenal on Wednesday rocking a bright pink mini dress from the Spanish retailer, and we can't wait to get our hands on one.

Amy's eye-catching frock features a high collar, short sleeves and contrasting silver bows along one shoulder, but the best news is it's under $40!

The TV star kept the rest of her look simple so her fuchsia frock could do all the talking, teaming her outfit with a pair of leg-lengthening nude stilettoes and a chunky silver watch.

Shared on Instagram by her stylist, jls_style, Amy's fans were blown away by her summery ensemble, with one writing: "Oh gosh love this dress!" A second said: "Okay, this is gorgeous."

A third added: "Such a beautiful woman. Awesome in this dress," and a fourth wrote: "I love all these Zara looks!"

Amy looked gorgeous in her pink mini dress

Amy is a big fan of Zara. In May, she looked like a ray of sunshine rocking an eye-catching matching orange ensemble from the brand.

The TV star displayed her insanely toned arms in the Spanish retailer's 'Crop Halter Top', which features a high round neckline, and her trim waist in their high-waisted fitted midi skirt.

Back in April, she wowed viewers in a gorgeous yellow knit mini dress which she teamed with a killer pair of suede heels by Alexandre Birman.

Amy is a huge fan of eye-catching outfits from Zara

Featuring a round neck and short sleeves, Amy's figure-hugging frock displayed her athletic figure to perfection as she lit up the set in her bright ensemble.

And back in March, she wore two eye-catching pieces from the retailer on separate occasions – a pair of leg-lengthening trousers and an on-trend striped knit top.

Amy's 'Buttoned Pants with Belt' featured a high-waist, front pockets and two ornate gold button closures. Her knit top featured long sleeves with a scoop neckline and yellow stripes. We can't wait to see what she wears next!

