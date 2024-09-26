Lady Gaga officially entered her villain era on Wednesday night, kicking off her thrilling press tour for Joker: Folie à Deux in London, and debuting a dramatic new appearance for the occasion.
Arriving at the premiere in Leicester Square, Gaga captivated in a dramatic red gown by Hedi Slimane for Celine.
Complete with towering structured shoulders, an asymmetrical waistline and a rippling satin skirt that cascaded into a voluminous ribbon-effect structure, her sartorial prowess was nothing short of spectacular.
Trading her signature, platinum blonde hair for a cherry red, choppy bob and heavy makeup that was no question an ode to her leading lady, Harley Quinn, the 'Born This Way' songstress looked almost unrecognizable on the red carpet.
As she debuted her thrilling new appearance, the actress admitted she has "struggled to let go" of playing her version of DC comic book character Harley Quinn, who was formerly played by Margot Robbie.
"I don't really know if I did [let go of her] because I've made a whole record about her," the star told Sky News on the red carpet.
"I think the whole experience inspired me through and through," she admitted, alluding to the 13-song album titled 'Harlequin' which she is releasing on 27 September in companion to Joker: Folie à Deux.
While Lady Gaga led the glamor in London on Wednesday night, she was joined by her Joker co-star Joaquin Phoenix, and her fiancé Michael Polansky.
Taking center stage, the Oscar-winning star flashed her glittering diamond engagement ring, which reportedly set her fiancé back a cool $578,000.
The breathtaking ring is an eight-carat, oval-cut diamond solitaire set in platinum, which was first seen on the star in April of this year.
Stealing a kiss with her beau as they posed for photographers, the singer was seen mouthing "I love you" to Michael, who is the executive director of the Parker Foundation.
Lady Gaga inadvertently revealed she was engaged at the 2024 Paris Olympics earlier in the summer, when she introduced Michael to French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal as "my fiancé" while the trio enjoyed a swimming event together.