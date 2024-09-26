As she debuted her thrilling new appearance, the actress admitted she has "struggled to let go" of playing her version of DC comic book character Harley Quinn, who was formerly played by Margot Robbie.

"I don't really know if I did [let go of her] because I've made a whole record about her," the star told Sky News on the red carpet.

"I think the whole experience inspired me through and through," she admitted, alluding to the 13-song album titled 'Harlequin' which she is releasing on 27 September in companion to Joker: Folie à Deux.