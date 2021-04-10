BAFTAs pay poignant tribute to Prince Philip after his passing The Duke was BAFTA’s very first president

The BAFTAs have paid tribute to Prince Philip after the royal died peacefully on Friday morning.

Starting the show off, host Clara Amfo said: "But tonight we want to say on behalf of BAFTA that we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on Friday.

"The Duke was BAFTAs very first president over 60 years ago, and was the first in a line of royal patronages all the way through to BAFTA's current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge.

WATCH: Prince Charles delivers a moving tribute to his "dear Papa"

"It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen's support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021 celebrating another outstanding year of achievement in film."

In a poignant tribute, she added: "The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with the royal family."

It was revealed earlier on Saturday that Prince William would not be appearing at this year's BAFTAs ceremony following the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke was BAFTA's very first president

The Duke of Cambridge was due to make a speech via video link instead of attending the two-day virtual event at London’s Royal Albert Hall this weekend.

William typically walks the red carpet with the Duchess of Cambridge – who was not due to take part in this year's event – but due to coronavirus restrictions, this year it was held virtually.

This is the first time William missed the ceremony since his appointment as president of the British Academy of Film & Television Arts in 2010.

The Duke of Cambridge was due to host a discussion on Saturday night's edition, before delivering a speech via video to celebrate the resilience of the film industry over the past year, amid the global pandemic.

BAFTAs host Clara Amfo delivered the poignant tribute

It was announced on Friday that Prince Philip had "peacefully" passed away. The statement read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss. Further announcements will be made in due course."

HELLO! understands that Prince Charles drove from Highgrove to Windsor Castle to visit his mother, the Queen, following the news of his father's death.

