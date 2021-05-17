We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Saturday evening, the gorgeous Helen Flanagan headed to the Ivy Bath Brasserie for a date night with her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair.

READ: Helen Flanagan wows in £28 denim dress - and the baby carrier all parents want

The stunning star rocked a pair of light stonewash denim jeans, high heel shoes, and a pretty top from New Look featuring a bold white collar - rather like the Duchess of Cambridge's Tory Burch shirt she wore days before.

MORE: Princess Eugenie inspires celebrity mums and influencers with knitted fashion trend

The outfit was from New Look - keep scrolling to get the look. It's the perfect 'jeans and a nice top' getup which works for any occasion. Looking good Helen!

Helen looked incredible in her skinny jeans

The mother-of-three - who gave birth to her first son Charlie in March - told her followers she suffered a little bit of a wardrobe problem before she headed out.

Black Ditsy Floral Broderie Collar Tea Blouse, £14.99, New Look

She said: "The dress I ordered wouldn’t zip up, so jeans and top it was... I had no time to do my hair as Charlie was unsettled #datenight."

Well Helen, look you incredible regardless!

Helen in her dreamy, cloud-print dress

We've been really loving the blonde beauty's fashion choices of late - she often pares high street numbers with designer accessories. Last week, she sported a stunning frock from Never Fully Dressed - a blue midi number which featured clouds and gold hardware.

Blue Dreams Lindos Dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

The 30-year-old is a massive breastfeeding advocate and we love how open and honest she is about her journey. She even recommended the perfect dress for feeding mums on her social media platform. "Love this gorgeous dress from my sister @brookelevivincent maternity edit with @inthestyle. Proud of you. Perfect for nursing and pregnancy"

MORE: Meet the future generation of Coronation Street! The cast's adorable kids

The £24 black dress she sported featured a comfortable drop waist, was a slightly longer length and was cut with a low, expandable neckline, which is great for mums on the go that need to feed their babies quickly. Plus, it also doesn't need ironing, just throw it on and voila!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.