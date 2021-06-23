Bethenny Frankel’s no-makeup selfie has fans saying the same thing She looks gorgeous!

Bethenny Frankel made fans swoon when she shared an all-natural selfie on Instagram for a special reason. The Real Housewives of New York alum looked gorgeous in the shot, which showed her sitting in a car with no makeup on her face and her skin glowing.

The Skinnygirl mogul shared the shot for National Selfie Day, and captioned it, “It’s time for a no glam, need roots done, selfie to remind our sons and daughters that natural is beautiful, and comes from within…. Xoxo, #nationalselfieday #loveyourself #nofilter #thisis50 #thisisme

Bethenny looks radiant in her natural selfie

“Have I mentioned GOALS! I battle with that every single day...must #loveyourself,” one follower wrote. “Beautiful”, another added, while an additional follower chimed in, “Gorgeous!”

Bethenny, who will celebrate her 51st birthday in November, recently chatted to people about getting older, saying, "I don't really care about being 50. I don't understand lying about your age because then you look worse for your actual age."

"It's all new fodder” she continued. “I'm launching a new line of reading glasses. You need readers everywhere — like mints."

She also talked about one of the biggest lessons she’s learned.

Bethenny expanded her Skinnygirl empire with Skinnygirl Cherry Juice

"I always say you're not going to be successful, tan, in shape, well-rested, having great sex, with a social life — and be a good parent, all at the same time," she added. "Half of those would be great. You'll get the other half later. It's an à la carte menu."

Bethenny’s career has continued to thrive following as she’s headed into the new chapter of life.

The star debuted a new reality show in April, The Big Shot with Bethenny on HBO Max, in which contestants compete for a chance to join the executive team at her Skinnygirl lifestyle company. She also recently announced that she’s soon be launching SkinnyGirl Pizza.

