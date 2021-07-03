Alex Scott goes makeup-free as she teases super-secret new project The sports presenter looked stunning in the stripped-back selfies

Alex Scott showed off her natural beauty on Saturday as she shared a series of makeup-free snaps on Instagram.

MORE: Alex Scott wows in wet-look leggings for new shoot

The sports presenter and former Strictly Come Dancing star opted for the fresh-faced look for a day of voice recording. In the photos, she looked deep in concentration inside a recording booth, with her long brunette hair swept to one side as she donned over-ear headphones and a cosy sweater.

"Been working on a lil something special. Eeeekkkss… I feel like a big kid. Soz that's all I can give ya for now," she captioned the trio of photos.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alex Scott shares delight as she's named new Football Focus host

Looking as radiant as ever, the TV star's 454k followers couldn't help but notice her flawless complexion - and neither could we. "Wow, you look about 15!" one commented. "Naturally beautiful," another added.

MORE: Alex Scott's stunning £1.5million London home revealed – photos

MORE: Alex Scott commands attention in leather trousers and quirky shirt

Meanwhile, others filled the comment section with their guesses as to what Alex's exciting new project could be. Commentary for the upcoming new FIFA game was a popular suggestion among Alex's fans, as was the possibility that she's recording an audiobook. One even joked that she could be recording a song, writing: "Got a tune coming out??

Alex looked radiant in the fresh-faced photos

Whatever it is, this year is certainly shaping up to be a busy one for the former Arsenal striker. In May, it was announced that she would be taking over from Dan Walker as the host of BBC One's Football Focus in August, making her the sports show's first permanent female host in its 47-year history.

More recently, it was revealed that she will be the touch-line presenter for Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2021. Known as the world's biggest charity football match, this year's event will take place on 4 September, with Dermot O'Leary hosting the live show on ITV and Alex on hand to get all the gossip from the pitch.

MORE: Alex Scott turns heads in leather boots and daring shirt dress

Speaking about her new role, Alex revealed: "I'm so excited for this! I've wanted to be involved in Soccer Aid for UNICEF for many years, so I am delighted to be part of it now as pitch-side reporter.

"For years I've watched the games and it's something that I know loads of people look forward to. It'll be great to be back in a stadium with fans again – and all for such a great cause."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.