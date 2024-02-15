Lily James showcases toned physique in tiny bikini in sizzling beach photos

Lily James has had a warmer start to her year than most after she shared some sizzling beach photos on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old actress turned up the heat in a tiny black bikini that showcased her phenomenal physique after appearing to enjoy a dip in the ocean.

Running her hand through her wet hair, Lily can be seen making her way up the beach as the sun beamed against her skin, highlighting her slim waist and long legs.

Taking to Instagram, Lily shared a carousel of images that saw her enjoying the balmy weather in a variety of swimwear.

© Instagram Lily looked incredible in her tiny black bikini

In one photo, Lily is rocking a backless yellow swimsuit by celeb-favorite brand, Hunza G, and has a huge smile on her face while she enjoys a splash in the ocean.

Another image is a close-up of Lily gazing into the camera with slightly parted lips and a neutral expression.

The photos appear to have been taken in January when the Iron Claw star was on her "first job on location" of the year, as her latest images show her wearing what appears to be the same bathing suit she posed in last month at what looks like the same beach.

Lily's appearance often causes a stir whether she's wearing bikinis or designer dresses on the red carpet. However, in 2022 she shocked everyone with her transformation into Pamela Anderson for Hulu's Pam & Tommy series.

© Instagram Lily enjoyed a dip in the ocean in a yellow, backless swimsuit

Of course, emulating Pamela on-screen meant that Lily would also have to channel her Baywatch character, C.J. Parker, and don her iconic red swimsuit.

To help her get into the best possible shape for the task, Lily turned to personal trainer Matt Bevan – and as you can see in the video below, Lily was the spitting image of Pamela.

WATCH: Lily James transforms into Pamela Anderson in that red swimsuit

Lily and Matt worked together four or five times a week for four months to get her "as aesthetically close" to Pamela as possible.

"With Lily playing such an icon, there was always going to be a huge pressure to look as much like Pamela as possible," Matt previously told British Vogue.

He added: "But what I always feel is equally important is getting my clients to a place where they can perform their absolute best – that meant embodying Anderson's inner confidence and strength, as well as getting Lily as aesthetically close to accurately portraying her as possible."

© Instagram Lily James transformed into Pamela Anderson

The task was made more complicated due to lockdown restrictions at the time, which meant the duo had to train virtually.

"We had to get creative and made use of light dumbbells, resistance bands, sliding discs, and towels," Matt said. "Then we adjusted variables, such as the tempo of each exercise, stability, and range of motion.

© Instagram Lily always sizzles in her bikini photos

"After that, we moved into full body strength, circuit-based workouts, increasing her strength and aerobic conditioning."

It wasn't just the weekly sessions that altered Lily's physique – she had to make changes to her diet too.

© Getty Lily looks good no matter what she's wearing

"I worked out her calorific needs and then sent her a couple of weeks of sample menus with some recipes in, and Lily took ownership," Matt explained.

"We stuck to three meals a day and a couple of snacks. I don't like anyone to be limiting what they love, so she was allowed to have a treat or two weekly."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.