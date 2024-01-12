Emily Blunt surprises in same suit as Lenny Kravitz - and looks amazing

Fans of Emily Blunt will have been watching her every move as she stepped out for an evening in New York City on Thursday to make an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She wowed in an incredible modern take on a power suit that might look familiar to keen watchers of the Golden Globes. Emily, 40, looked stunning in a black jumpsuit which looked like a boxy cropped blazer attached to a pair of wide-leg pants.

The cropped blazer top featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and cut-outs on the waist. The Oppenheimer actress paired the eye-catching jumpsuit with a pair of strappy black open-toe heels, a pair of embellished gold earrings, and a deep red manicure. Her blonde highlighted hair was styled in a loose updo for a casual touch. She flashed a big smile at the cameras as she exited her car to step inside the Ed Sullivan Theater.

© Getty Emily Blunt wore a familiar suit

© Getty Emily Blunt arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater

Emily's power suit might be ringing bells for those watching the Golden Globes this year. Shotgun Wedding star Lenny Kravitz, 59, stepped onto the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday wearing the exact same suit. The 'TK421' singer styled the piece with a pair of pointed-toe boots, mismatched earrings, a pair of rounded oversized sunglasses, and stacks of silver rings. The lights on the red carpet picked up the satin detailing on the lapel and down the pant leg.

© Getty Lenny Kravitz wore the same suit to the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Devil Wears Prada actress had no qualms about bringing up the copycat moment when she sat down with Stephen Colbert. "Who wore it best?", Emily jokingly asked the crowd, blowing them kisses when they showed their appreciation for her take on the look. "I saw him swaggering across the floor at the Golden Globes, I'd already pre-planned this for your show and I thought, 'Do you know what, I'm still going to wear it'." See the full moment here.

WATCH: Emily Blunt wears same suit as Lenny Kravitz

The A Quiet Place star looked gorgeous herself on the Golden Globes red carpet. Emily was seen with her husband and star of The Office John Krasinski in a fabulous custom-made Alexander McQueen gown. The sheer piece featured a gold embellished bodice with spaghetti straps and a V-neckline. The gown also had a dropped waist which fell into a sheer shirt made from white tulle. She teamed the dress with a breathtaking necklace which Neil Dutta of Angelic Diamonds told HELLO! was "a statement Tiffany & Co. gold leaf necklace adorned with diamonds" which she paired with "an impressive cuff bracelet, and a generously sized cocktail ring" with an estimated combined value of $1,000,000 (£785,000)."

© Getty Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Her hair was styled in a high bun with delicate strands pulled out to frame her face and her makeup was natural with an emphasis on the eyes thanks to a shimmery light brown eyeshadow look. Her husband looked so smart in an unusual suit comprised of a red satin double-breasted blazer with a white shirt, a black bow tie, and a pair of deep purple satin suit pants with a deep red stripe down the leg.

© Getty Emily Blunt at the 14th Governors Awards

Emily also looked so elegant at the 14th Governors Awards held at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood on Tuesday. She sported a black floor-length Miu Miu number with a plunging neckline featuring silver diamanté embellishments on the chest and around the neck like a choker. She paired the slinky piece with stacked silver diamanté bracelets and coordinating drop earrings. Her hair was worn in a deep side part and loose 30s waves.

