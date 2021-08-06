Shania Twain looks incredible in thigh-high boots – fans react The country superstar stunned her fans

Shania Twain looked like a total knockout in a new photo she shared to plug her radio show on Apple Music.

The country superstar wowed her fans rocking a pair of over-the-knee leather boots and a leopard print coat.

In the black and white snap, Shania can be seen sprawled out in the back of a car, teasing fans with a hint of her naked thigh.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Shania Twain films inside beautiful bedroom

Captioning the sultry snap, Shania penned: "Hop in! On today's #HomeNowRadio we’re going Road Trippin’. I’m sharing with you some of my favourite songs about the open road."

Needless to say, Shania's fans were blown away by the seductive photo, with one gushing: "Love this lady!"

A second said: "Always beautiful!" A third added: "Sexy and hot," while others littered the comment section of the post with red heart emojis.

Shania looked so gorgeous in her seductive photo

Aside from her gorgeous photos, Shania is currently getting everyone excited with countdown posts ahead of her Las Vegas residency.

Her Let's Go! residency kicks off in December and over the past few weeks, the singer has been promoting tickets online.

At 55, Shania has incredible energy and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The star recently got candid about ageing and admitted that while she previously worried about it, she has learned to not give it too much thought.

Shania is getting ready to return to Las Vegas

While chatting on the LadyGang podcast, she said: "For me personally, I'm sure it's very different for everybody, but I just started with time. stepping out of battles that I couldn't win. I mean, you know, ageing is a battle you can't win.

"That battle and the focus and energy it takes, is taking up too much space! In my life, my emotional state, my mental state. I've got songs to write. I'm not going to sit around."

Shania added: "I'm just going to be healthy and I'm so much more accepting now of the way I look you know, with and without clothes."

