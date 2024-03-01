Shania Twain, 58, looks unrecognizable in new photo: 'Kardashian vibes'

Shania Twain, the revered Canadian country music icon, recently unveiled a bold new look that has her fans and followers buzzing with excitement.

At 58, the singer decided to embrace a vibrant change, showcasing her freshly dyed pink hair on Instagram.

The photograph captures Shania with her long, wavy pink tresses cascading over a chic black top, complementing her adventurous new style.

The You're Still The One singer didn't hold back on the glamour, opting for dramatic eye shadow and thick eyelashes to accentuate her eyes, along with a glossy lip finish that added an extra touch of allure.

© Instagram Shania Twain looks completely different!

Her confident gaze into the camera, paired with the caption "Color my hair, do what I dare!" signals a fearless new chapter for the artist, inviting her fans to join her on this colorful journey.

The response from her fanbase was overwhelmingly positive, with comments flooding in to commend Shania on her stunning transformation. "This look gives me Kardashian vibes," wrote one.

Shania Twain wears denim mini dress from a fan

Admirers also praised her for owning the look, with one fan exclaiming, "You absolutely own this look! You’ve got us good!"

Others called her a "beautiful queen" and expressed their love for the bold color choice, highlighting how it added to her already radiant beauty.

© Getty Images Shania Twain performs during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi

This bold revelation came on the heels of Shania's appearance at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, honoring rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

For the occasion, Shania chose a striking green ensemble, featuring a skintight sheer turtleneck paired with matching short shorts, all under a long blazer.

© Getty Images Shania at the 2024 Grammy Awards

Green boots and a large olive belt completed her eye-catching outfit. During the event, she paid homage to Bon Jovi with a cover of Bed of Roses, although her performance received mixed reviews from critics.

Despite the critique, Shania's transformation and her daring fashion choices have sparked conversations among her fans and detractors alike.

Some critics pointed out her changing appearance, with remarks about her looking unrecognizable in recent posts and speculating about cosmetic procedures.

© Getty Images Shania Twain looks completely different last year

However, these comments pale in comparison to the overwhelming support and admiration from her loyal fanbase, who continue to celebrate her talent and resilience.

Shania Twain's journey back to the spotlight has been fraught with challenges, including two significant health scares.

She bravely opened up about undergoing open-throat surgery to save her voice, a procedure that left her uncertain about her future in music. "I didn’t know if I’d ever sing again. I thought my career was over," she shared with The U.S. Sun.

Additionally, she battled a life-threatening case of COVID pneumonia during the pandemic, further testing her strength and perseverance.

