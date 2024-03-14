Shania Twain, 58, looks 'younger than ever' in daring strapless mini-dress

Shania TwainShania Twain, at 58, recently enchanted her followers with a social media video that showcased not just her ageless beauty but also her vibrant energy and unwavering confidence.

The celebrated singer took this opportunity to share details of a giveaway for her upcoming Las Vegas residency, promising a VIP experience to the lucky winner at her Come On Over show at the Bakkt Theater on May 10.

Accompanying the announcement, Shania posted a video that highlighted her dynamic performance style and her distinct, fashion-forward outfits, capturing the attention of her fans worldwide.

In the video, Shania appears in several stunning outfits that left her audience in awe. She dons a sparkling white dress with a matching belt and jacket, embodying both elegance and allure.

© Instagram Shania Twain looks incredible in pink outfit

Then, she switches to a radiant, bright pink mini-dress adorned with sequins and feathers, showcasing her fit physique and youthful spirit, paired with matching pink boots that emphasized her toned legs.

The singer looked "younger than ever," fans remarked, in this lively outfit. The final look featured Shania in a sleek, shiny black dress complemented by long opera gloves and a matching top hat, demonstrating her ability to merge sophistication with her unique flair for fashion.

© Instagram Shania fans say she's aging backwards

Earlier in the month, Shania debuted a stunning new hairstyle at a Barbie event, which left her fans proclaiming that she is "aging backward."

The return to her brunette roots was showcased as Shania proudly posed with her own Barbie doll, a special honor among seven other female role models for International Women's Day and Barbie's 56th anniversary.

© Instagram Shania Twain looks completely different!

Dressed in a chic white tweed coat, flared pants, and suede studded boots, she completed her look with hoop earrings and smoky eyeshadow, paired with berry-colored lipstick, further radiating her youthful glow.

Her playful display of the custom-made Barbie doll in a TikTok video ignited a flood of comments from fans, all expressing admiration for her seemingly reverse aging process.

Echoing the sentiments of many, one fan enthusiastically commented, "You're aging backward Shania." Another fan praised her ever-evolving looks, stating, "LOVE how you keep reinventing your look! You're absolutely stunning dressed up or down." A third admirer simply exclaimed, "God damn she looks AMAZING!"

© Instagram Shania Twain at the Super Bowl LVIII

Shania took a moment to reflect on her influence and the journey she has embarked upon, particularly as a role model for women of all ages.

"Watching this back, I'm just really pleased that I stayed on that same journey that I started," she shared, reaffirming her commitment to empowering women.

She added, "Now that I'm older, I hope that it influences not just younger women, but also women that are looking at themselves in the mirror and not liking what they see."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.