Lady Gaga is a vision in a curve-hugging dress we want in our closets asap The star is still serving up gorgeous looks in NYC.

On the heels of her New York City concerts with Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga is still showing off her stellar off-duty style in the streets of the Big Apple - and we can’t get enough.

Mother Monster dazzled yet again as she stepped out Saturday night wearing a long sleek, yellow dress complete with a plunging neckline, paired with pointed nude pumps and a pink handbag. Although it was nighttime, Gaga shielded her eyes with black sunglasses.

MORE: Lady Gaga stuns in skin-tight shorts - and wait 'til you see her shoes!

She also wore her blonde locks in a chic updo.

Gaga wowed in a pale yellow dress

Gaga looked incredible in the body-hugging number, which showed off her toned figure, and it was just one of her latest looks that made us swoon.

MORE: Lady Gaga causes a stir in an eye-popping look you need to see to believe

Over the weekend, the A Star is Born star made a statement when she took a stroll wearing a whimsical, printed strapless Christopher John Rogers dress paired with her signature white 8-inch, lace-up platform boots. She accessorized the look with sunglasses and pearl drop earrings.

Mother Monster stepped out in NYC in a gorgeous Christopher John Rogers dress

The triple-threat star also stunned as she left Radio City Music Hall after her final concert with Tony Thursday night, wearing a shimmery black Georges Hobeika gown topped with a plunging neckline and sequins.

RELATED: Lady Gaga flashes her sculpted abs in a look you would never expect

And those were just the looks she wore in the last few days. Gaga looked incredible as well when she stepped out of a building on Wednesday in NYC wearing a light blue crop and matching bike shorts paired with a massive pair of white sky-high, lace-up, platform stiletto boots.

Gaga performed two concerts with Tony Bennett last week in NYC

The Bad Romance singer accessorized the look with black cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a tiny white quilted clutch that matched her shoes.

Gaga showed off her toned figure in the eye-catching ensemble and gave a quick glimpse at the trumpet tattoo on her arm as she waved to onlookers while she strolled down a sidewalk.

The superstar singer had been spending time in NYC for her performances with Tony Bennett to celebrate his 95th birthday. The last of the two concerts, One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, took place last Thursday at Radio City Music Hall.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.