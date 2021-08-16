Sofia Vergara stuns in swimming pool selfie with unexpected new look The AGT judge has a legion of fans around the world

Sofia Vergara enjoyed soaking up the sun over the weekend in her garden at her home in LA.

The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to share a series of gorgeous poolside photos, unveiling a bold new look in the process.

In the pictures, Sofia looked gorgeous with a smokey eye and bright red lipstick, and modelled a new pair of her glasses from her Forest Grant collection.

The gorgeous rose design, named the 'Camila' readers, looked fabulous on the star, and what's more, costs just $30.95.

Sofia's stylish look was completed with an off-the-shoulder sheer blue dress with ruffled detailing.

In the caption, the Modern Family star wrote: "Loving the Camila readers from my @fostergrant collection in this gorgeous rose color for summer! No need to hide them in your bag and pretend you can see… they go with everything and look #sunnydays #sofiavergaraxfostergrant."

Sofia Vergara looked incredible in a stunning poolside photo

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Big fan!" while another wrote: "You look gorgeous." A third added: "The prettiest!"

It's been a busy time for Sofia, who is on the judging panel on AGT, alongside Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel.

It's been a particularly emotional series, with Simon's Golden Buzzer act Nightbirde sadly leaving the competition due to her health.

Sofia always looks fabulous

Nightbirde won over the entire nation after showcasing her incredible singing voice on the show, while revealing her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.

Sofia shared a heartfelt tribute to Nightbirde when she announced the news earlier in the month.

The actress has been a firm favourite on AGT since joining last season.

When she's not working, Sofia enjoys nothing more than spending quality time with her family. The star has been married to husband Joe Manganiello since 2015 and delight fans when they post snapshots of themselves together.

The star is a fan favourite on AGT

Sofia has rocked some seriously chic outfits in the years since they tied the knot but her wedding day dress can't be forgotten.

Grazia reported that it took 32 people 1,657 hours to make the gown, and it was adorned with 350 crystals, 11 pounds of sequins and seven pounds of pearls.

The breathtaking dress was a custom design by Zuhair Murad and it featured a strapless sweetheart neckline, intricate lace appliqué and a dramatic skirt with billowing train.

