Nicole Kidman's new photo with Keith Urban confuses fans for this surprising reason The Nine Perfect Strangers star shares daughters Sunday and Faith with the country singer

Nicole Kidman delighted fans on Monday after sharing a new photo of herself with Keith Urban inside their garden in Australia.

The photo saw the pair sitting on a bench on the grounds of their expansive farmhouse in New South Wales, but the star's social media followers had to do a double-take after spotting what looked to be an extra hand in the image.

"Who's extra hand is that??" one fan wrote in the comments section, referring to the hand that was leaning on Nicole's shoulder.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside gorgeous Australian home during interview

Due to the angle, it did indeed look like a rogue hand in the image, but on closer inspection it was in fact Nicole's right hand! "That is her right hand. His left is on her leg," one follower replied, while another wrote: "I had to look twice!" A third added: "The angle seems so weird!"

Regardless of the camera angle, one thing Nicole's fans agreed on was that it was indeed a lovely picture of the couple.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban confused fans with their latest photo

Nicole and Keith have been enjoying every minute of their time in Australia, having gone out there last summer so that the Hollywood star could film the much-anticipated mini-series, Nine Perfect Strangers, which hits our screens this month.

The couple have been staying at their farmhouse with their daughters Sunday and Faith, and are in close proximity to Nicole's mom and sister who both live Down Under.

Nicole and Keith have been in Australia since 2020

The gorgeous property boasts 111 acres of land and has everything from a swimming pool to tennis courts, as well as six bedrooms.

Their home is also filled with animals. They have three cats, as well as cattle and alpacas. Nicole previously opened up about how different their lives were in the pandemic in an interview published in HELLO! magazine in August 2020.

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

The Before I Go to Sleep star said: "We travel together, so we are always together, but never where you are in a house and you can't go to the store, to a restaurant or the movies.

"Staying home, doing school from home and all of those things that everyone has been doing is a completely different life for us."

