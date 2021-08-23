Lady Gaga announces major career news in theatrical showgirl look Cheek to Cheek in Vegas!

Lady Gaga makes fashion statements aplenty, from meat dresses to the most elegant of ball gowns. Her latest look, however, might just leave you stunned, and in more ways than one.

MORE: Lady Gaga is a vision in a curve-hugging dress we want in our closets asap

The singer posted on her Instagram a short clip which featured a picture of hers from the neck up wearing a gorgeous feathered headpiece.

Loading the player...

WATCH: House of Gucci trailer

Gaga looked like a performer straight out of a float in Brazil with the piece, and even paired it with some large, statement earrings.

The all black-and-white picture came with big news for Gaga, as she announced that she would be making her return to Las Vegas with her jazz and piano residency.

MORE: Lady Gaga stuns in skin-tight shorts - and wait 'til you see her shoes!

In the caption, she wrote, "Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano The Las Vegas Residency returning to @ParkMGM this October! Little Monsters pre-sale starts tomorrow. Sign up to receive the code at gagavegas.com. Tickets go on sale to the public Saturday at 10am PT."

Gaga went the showgirl route to reveal her return to Las Vegas

The residency will include nine shows at the Park MGM and will be celebrating her upcoming album with Tony Bennett titled Love For Sale.

Little Monsters let their excitement be known in the comments section, with one fan commenting, "queen of versatility."

Another wrote, "Finally! So happy for you," and a third added, "Hallelujah!!!!!" Many others left heart and flame emojis for the singer as well.

MORE: Lady Gaga flashes her sculpted abs in a look you would never expect

MORE: Lady Gaga gives total Kate Middleton vibes in a glam look you can’t miss

While several in the comments asked for the remix for her last album, Chromatica, it seems like Gaga will be investing more time in cultivating her jazz persona for a while.

She announced her return to the genre on Tony's 95th birthday when she shared with fans the coming of their second collaborative album.

Gaga and Tony announced their second collaborative album on his birthday

Gaga donned a breathtaking chic strapless gown as she tended to her singing partner in a clip she posted to break the news.

Fans were absolutely ecstatic about the news, with one writing, "I'm so hyped!!!!" Another simply said, "NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA NEW ERA," and a third added, "Jazz queen YOU ARE BACK!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.