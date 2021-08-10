Beyoncé nearly breaks the internet in a stunning see-through bodysuit you can’t miss Fans are losing it - and we are too.

When Beyoncé took her latest social media break, we knew that when the superstar songstress returned she was going to pop back up in a major way. Still, we couldn’t help but gasp when she graced our feeds with a cowgirl-themed snap that fans went wild over too.

The Black Parade singer revealed her Harper’s Bazaar September cover on Instagram on Tuesday, and she looked incredible in a crochet black bodysuit that revealed her black bra underneath. The magazine’s Editor in Chief, Samira Nasr, who styled the look, completed the ensemble with a shimmery black fringed cape and a black cowboy hat.

Beyoncé looked incredible on the cover of Harper's Bazaar's September issue

Queen Bey also wore a dazzling diamond necklace and diamond studs to accessorize the look.

The issue, dubbed ‘The Icon Issue’ is fitting for the triple-threat-star, who has become just that in her over 20 years working in the industry. And the cover is major - The September issue is always one of the biggest and most important for fashion magazines. It also happens to be the month of Bey’s birthday. She will celebrate her 40th birthday on Sept. 4.

“Legend,” one fan wrote in the comments. “YES MA’AM!! THIS IS THE NOTIFICATION I WAS WAITING FOR!,” another added.

And that was just the first of three showstopping cover looks.

This denim on denim look is from Bey's Ivy Park Rodeo collection, which drops Aug. 19

The Ivy Park mogul blew fans away in another snap that showed her striking a fierce pose sitting on a tree trunk in a printed denim logo jacket and matching over-the-knee boots from her upcoming Ivy Park Rodeo collection. She finished the look with an ‘Ivy Park’ emblazoned belt buckle.

Then, the star went full Hollywood glam in a breathtaking, shimmery gown complete with structured feathered shoulders and a plunging neckline. Simply gorgeous!

The September cover is also significant for Bey because she celebrates her 40th birthday on Sept. 4

"Are you stepping on all our necks while we are at work," one fan quipped. "Come on now!" another replied.

In true Bey fashion, she didn’t caption any of the shots. And she didn’t need to. The ethereal photos spoke for themselves: fierce, captivating, and iconic. It's clear she's more than ready to continue to make an impact in the music industry, the fashion world, and beyond.

The release of the mom-of-three’s Harper’s Bazaar covers comes on the heels of the announcement of her upcoming Ivy Park Rodeo collection, which drops on Aug. 19 on Adidas.com and select stores globally on Aug. 20.

