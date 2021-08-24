Julianne Hough stuns in crop top in ethereal selfie She looked as gorgeous as ever!

Julianne Hough recently spent time on a dream European trip with best friend Nina Dobrev, but now she's back in LA sharing stunning selfies on Instagram - which are blowing fans away.

Over the weekend, she showed off her freshly styled hair in a post on her Instagram feed and again on Instagram Stories. She looked ethereal while sporting a beige, ab-baring crop top, which showed off her toned figure, as she faced away from the camera.

MORE: Julianne Hough dazzles in a showstopping cutout dress

The cute activewear-inspired outfit was completed by white jogging bottoms.

The Dancing with the Stars favourite wrote: "@riawna always knows how to make me laugh and feel like a mermaid. Feeling so much gratitude for you and your magical hair skills!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Julianne Hough looked incredible posing for the camera

In the boomerang-style video, Julianne holds her hair above her head and then lets her wavy blonde locks cascade down.

The video was taken in front of a floral wall, at the Nine Zero One Salon in LA. The 33-year-old added a mermaid emoji to her caption. Julianne’s hairstylist, Riawna Capri, commented: “My Beauty Queen, love you so,” accompanied by heart eye emojis.

MORE: Celebrities sunning themselves in Italy: Julianne Hough, Amy Robach, Katy Perry, more

MORE: Julianne Hough's 6 best bikini moments revealed

Riawna’s other A-list clients include Jennifer Lawrence and Ruby Rose. The professional dancer, who had been vacationing in Portugal, is back in LA now and looking as gorgeous as ever.

Looking glamorous with windswept hair

Fans of Julianne’s glamorous posts were quick to leave comments such as “beautiful mermaid” and “STUNNING” followed by starry-eyed emojis.

One fan enthused: “There are just no words for how beautiful and perfect you are.”

Julianne celebrated her 33rd birthday last month by posting a photo and video of herself having fun in a field of sunflowers.

Julianne filed for divorce from her ex, Brooks Laich, in November 2020. They announced they were splitting in May 2020 after almost three years of marriage. She was recently linked to actor Ben Barnes earlier this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.