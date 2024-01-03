8 best dressed celebrities this month: Michelle Keegan, Ashely Roberts and more

Out with the old and in with the new is a usual motto for January, yet last year's style muses continued to prove that outfit repeating and vintage fabrics have never been hotter.

As the first month of 2024 rolls in, a fleet of best dressed stars have already started their year by proving their sartorial prowess.

With the start of awards season just around the corner, we have the Golden Globe Awards, the premieres of Priscilla, Argylle, Poor Thing and more highly-anticipated films set to deliver a cocktail of noteworthy red carpet outfits from the likes of Jacob Elordi, Emma Stone and Dua Lipa.

As we gear up for the stars to saturate our feeds with a series of fabulous outfits, keep scrolling to discover who's made it as best dressed this month.

Best dressed celebrities in January 2024

Ashley Roberts © Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Wonka fever appears to have hit London, as former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts stepped out in a chic double denim outfit and futuristic white sunglasses that wouldn't go amiss in a scene of Charlie & The Chocolate Factory. The star paired her effortless ensemble with a white leather handbag and nude heeled pumps.

Michelle Keegan © MEGA Michelle Keegan has officially been in her thriller era ever since her nail-biting Netflix drama 'Fool Me Once' landed on the streaming platform. Stepping out in London on 2 January, the TV star looked polished and preppy in a tweed dress, oversized navy coat, leather gloves and unmissable silver Mary Jane heels. SEE: Michelle Keegan inundated with support as she wows in mesmerising power suit



Christina Milian and Matt Pokora © TWIST/Bauer-Griffin Power couple Christina Milian and Matt Pokora took couple dressing to the next level as they stepped out in Los Angeles in eclectic outfits at the start of the month. The raven-haired singer, who sang the iconic noughties soundtrack 'Call Me! Beep Me!' for Disney's Kim Possible, made a case for bold leather as she rocked a scarlet snake-print mini dress and chunky chain heels.

Julia Fox © 305pics Of course we could trust Julia Fox to serve up a head-turning look to kickstart 2024. The Uncut Gems star stepped out in Miami on the first day of the month in a striking black and yellow ensemble that is giving us major The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift vibes.

Dua Lipa © Instagram Dua Lipa looked sublime as she rang in the New Year with a glitzy evening in the Indian city of Jaipur. The 'Houdini' singer's outfit of choice featured a trailing skirt and a dramatic thigh-split. She teamed the piece with a pair of suede black pointed-toe kitten heels. Dua also carried a leather maroon shoulder bag.