Dua Lipa stuns in a plunging silver gown as she makes rare appearance with dad at Grammys

On Sunday evening, the 64th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles were graced by the presence of Dua Lipa who arrived in style at the Crypto.com Arena.

Accompanied by her father, Dukagjin, Dua was among the early arrivals, stepping onto the red carpet as a nominee for Song of the Year.

Clad in a shimmering silver gown that featured a daring plunge paired with Tiffany jewellery, the 28-year-old singer-songwriter, known for her English and Albanian heritage, was a vision of glamour and sophistication, capturing the attention of onlookers and photographers alike.

Dua, who recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone, engaged in a candid conversation with writer Brittany Spanos about the intricate dance of blending personal experiences with her musical endeavors.

© Lester Cohen (L-R) Dua Lipa and father Dukagjin Lipa attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

She is at the cusp of unveiling her much-anticipated third studio album, a sequel to the 2020 hit album Future Nostalgia, which not only became a cornerstone of quarantine playlists but also marked a significant chapter in her career.

The upcoming record, set to be released later this year, draws heavily from Dua's personal journey, particularly her experiences navigating the complex world of dating in her 20s.

© Kevin Mazur Dua Lipa stunned in a plunging silver gown

The singer opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of her recent breakup with American model Anwar Hadid in December 2021, following a two-year relationship.

This period of personal upheaval coincided with the early stages of her album's creation. Dua's romantic life continued to be a topic of interest as she later entered a relationship with Greek-French filmmaker Romain Gavras, which lasted eight months.

© Neilson Barnard Dua wearing Tiffany jewellry

As of December, Dua confirmed her single status, although rumors have been swirling about a potential new romance with English actor and model Callum Turner. However, neither has publicly commented on these speculations.

Reflecting on the challenges of maintaining privacy and forming genuine connections, Dua shared, "As things get bigger, you get more scared to open up and be vulnerable and sit down in a room and just speak from the heart."

She delved into the intricacies of dating as a public figure, emphasizing the reliance on trusted circles and the indirect paths that often lead to new relationships.

© Matt Winkelmeyer Dua is nominated for Song of the Year

In her music, Dua channels these personal narratives, allowing her lyrics to convey the emotional depths and revelations of her mid-20s dating experiences. She highlighted a particular song from the upcoming album that captures her growth and the mature perspective of witnessing an ex-partner move on.

"When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you're like, 'Oh, whoa, I'm such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it,'" Dua reflected.

This realization marked a departure from her past, where breakups were synonymous with acrimony. Instead, she has come to appreciate the beauty in amicable separations, recognizing them as valuable learning experiences.

Dua's forthcoming album promises to be a vibrant tapestry of psychedelic-pop and British rave influences, embodying a raw and unfiltered exploration of youth, freedom, and the spontaneity of life. "

This record feels a bit more raw," Dua revealed, expressing her desire to encapsulate the essence of living freely, embracing the ups and downs with open arms.

