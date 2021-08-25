Gwen Stefani is used to turning heads with her edgy appearance and youthful good looks, but she got fans talking for a very different reason recently.

The No Doubt singer shared a selfie on Instagram along with a series of videos from her latest escapades and while some of her social media followers adored what she was doing, others weren't so happy.

Gwen was visiting San Diego Zoo and documented her time there for everyone to see. Alongside a selfie near the rhino enclosure, she wrote: "Thx u for having us @sandiegozoo! We loved learning about the animals and the important conservation work being done #sdzsafaripark #wildlifeallies."

Lots of fans applauded her and wrote comments such as: "A tremendous amount of work being done by our wildlife biologists at zoos. By taking your family out to the zoo you are supporting their wonderful work!" But then there were some who had a different opinion.

One wrote: "In jail, so sad," and another added: "Please don't go to zoos. Those animals belong in the wild."

Gwen's actions and the zoo were met with a barrage of support though as many mirrored the sentiments of one impassioned fan who said: "It's not a zoo. It is Acres of open land Wild Animal Park to conserve them from being extinct. Until you go and see, don't judge. It's not a zoo."

Gwen paid a visit to the zoo

Gwen recently celebrated some exciting family news when the middle son she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, rang in his 13th birthday.

The former couple - who were married from 2002 until 2016 and are also parents to Kingston, 15, and seven-year-old Apollo - each paid tribute to Zuma on social media along with heartfelt messages for the teen.

Gwen recently paid tribute to her middle son Zuma

Gwen, 51, shared two snapshots of her son - one showing Zuma as a smiling baby and a second recent headshot. She wrote: "Happy 13th b day to my Zuma baby. We love u so much!! Gx."

Gavin, meanwhile, posted a clip showing Zuma testing his boxing skills out on a dummy figure. "My sweetest boy turns 13," he wrote. "@zumarossdale21 you - young man are the most precious part of my life - thanks for all the light you bring - also, head of security position is open."

